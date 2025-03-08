There’s an unusual mix of movies leading the Max movie rankings today. While there are critical hits (like Oscar winner Flow), there’s a critically panned flop at No. 2, only held back by a 2024 horror hit.

Continue on to see the Max top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, March. 8, 2025. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

Play video

Official Synopsis: “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim tells the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan.”

4. Elevation

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Three years after creatures decimated humanity leaving survivors in the mountains, a father must venture below ‘The Line’ to save his son.”

3. Flow

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Left homeless by a flood, a solitary kitty begins an unlikely adventure with a wide array of very different animals in this Oscar-nominated tale.”

2. Assassin’s Creed

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Cal Lynch is sent back in time to learn the killing ways of his assassin ancestors in order to fight the Templar Knights.”

1. Heretic

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Two young missionaries are forced to prove their faith when they knock on the wrong door and are greeted by a diabolical Mr. Reed (Hugh Grant), becoming ensnared in his deadly game of cat-and-mouse.”