Max's Top 5 Movies Today (Sunday, March 10, 2024)

Max has a pretty stacked lineup of movie offerings right now, including the new Aquaman movie and Priscilla. And it just got even stronger. Upon adding another big 2023 movie fresh from theaters, Max says it has a new No. 1 movie on its charts. Continue on to see the Max top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, March 10, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'The Revenant' Official Synopsis: "Leonardo DiCaprio won the 2015 Best Actor Oscar for his riveting performance as frontiersman Hugh Glass in this epic tale of survival."

4. 'Priscilla' Official Synopsis: "When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a gentle best friend. Through Priscilla's eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla's long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame."

3. 'Deadpool' Official Synopsis: "Hold onto your chimichangas, folks. From the studio that brought you all 3 Taken films comes the block-busting, fourth-wall-breaking masterpiece about Marvel Comics' sexiest anti-hero! Starring God's perfect idiot Ryan Reynolds and a bunch of other 'actors,' Deadpool is a giddy slice of awesomeness packed with more twists than Deadpool's enemies' intestines and more action than prom night. Amazeballs!"

2. 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Official Synopsis: "Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father's death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman's family, and the world, from irreversible destruction. All returning to the roles they originated, Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, now balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father; Patrick Wilson is Orm, Aquaman's half-brother and his nemesis, who must now step into a new role as his brother's reluctant ally; Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis' Queen and mother of the heir to the throne; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, committed more than ever to avenge his father's death by destroying Aquaman, his family and Atlantis; and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior. Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin."