Netflix Suddenly Removing Major ABC Show

Netflix is removing a key ABC title from its collection. After streaming on Netflix throughout most of its existence, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is leaving the service. Per Netflix’s official landing page for the series, the show’s “last chance to watch” date is Feb. 28, meaning it will leave on March 1. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which is based on the law enforcement agency created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby for Marvel Comics, seems to be a casualty of Disney reclaiming the streaming licenses for numerous properties, including several Marvel titles.

The ABC drama is the most successful show based on Marvel Comics, in terms of longevity. The network dropped a total of 136 episodes, released over seven seasons between 2013 and 2020. The only Marvel shows that even come close to that run are animated offerings Avengers Assemble (127 episodes) and Ultimate Spider-Man (104 episodes). It also spawned the canon spinoff web series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Slingshot, the comic book tie-in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: The Chase and sponsored web series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Double Agent and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Academy.

The show was best known for its ties to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, being the first Marvel TV property to do so. It was centered around Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), one of the supporting characters of early MCU films like Iron Man and The Avengers. It also tried to tailor its plots around ongoing movies and storylines, showcasing ties to Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Thor: The Dark World. As it went on, it distanced itself a bit from the core films, but its dedicated fanbase stayed locked in for storylines about Ghost Rider, Life Model Decoys and more. In addition to Gregg, the cast included Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge and Henry Simmons,

As to where Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will stream next is unclear. One would presume it would go to either Disney+ or Hulu, being as it’s a Disney property and Disney owns both services. However, it has some adult themes that might disqualify it from Disney+, leaving it on Hulu with Marvel titles like Helstrom, M.O.D.O.K. and Freeform’s Cloak & Dagger. However, Runaways lives on both services, so that could even be an option. In the meantime, you can still watch it on Netflix for the remainder of February. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D: Slingshot is streaming on YouTube, as are Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Double Agent and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Academy.