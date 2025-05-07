Mark Tallman and Aimee Carrero Discuss Hiding Big Secrets in Apple TV+’s ‘Your Friends and Neighbors’

Mark Tallman and Aimee Carrero are hiding some major secrets in Your Friends and Neighbors. The series follows, Andrew “Coop” Cooper, played by Jon Hamm, a hedge fund manager still grappling with his recent divorce, resorts to stealing from his neighbors’ homes in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village, only to discover that the secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined.

Tallman stars as Nick, Coop’s best friend turned enemy when the ultimate betrayal is revealed. Carrero stars as Elena, who is caught up in her own complicated ties with Coop.

Videos by PopCulture.com

PopCulture.com spoke with Tallman and Carrero about their roles in the series and why it’s been a standout for them. The series is available to stream on Apple TV+.

Play video

PopCulture.com: Congrats on the show. I was speaking to Jonathan [creator and showrunner] earlier, and I also spoke with Olivia and Amanda, and we spoke about how Glamour Magazine has praised the show at the best of the Spring. Why do you guys think that it?

Aimee Carrero: Well, I didn’t know that. That’s good to know. Well, I think we have a lot to offer. I think we lure the audience in with this story of wealthy people and intrigue and all this nice stuff and the nice houses and cars and all of that. And then I think they keep watching because it’s a riveting example of the human condition. We all wanna be loved. We all feel betrayal. We all want to improve our circumstances. We’re all trying to keep up with the Joneses. So I think that people are craving that sort of storyline. And I think it’s a fast paced show, which is really nice.

Mark Tallman: It hits on all cylinders and you we’re led by John Hamm. I think that’s a huge factor why people people want to watch. This guy has his Apple TV+ show and then it’s also with such a large ensemble cast in terms of our starring cast. It also gives audiences a chance to latch on to different characters in a way that maybe other shows won’t. But at the same time, it keeps everything tied together and not viewers won’t bored, but also not get confused.

Aimee Carrero: Yeah it’s great. We stand behind it.

Mark Tallman: And all the themes, you know, the lies and love and deceit and danger.

Aimee Carrero: Murder.

Mark Tallman: Murder with these affluent people. So as a viewer, it’s like, ‘Oh, yeah, that’s what rich people do, right?’ But then you find yourself saying, ‘Oh, no, those problems exist with me, too.’

Aimee Carrero:They’re just nicer houses than me.

PC: Talk to me about the intersectionality of the characters, because John Hamm is at the forefront, but these are all his friends.

Aimee Carrero: Yeah, all roads lead to Coop. He’s sort of the sun and we’re like the planets that surround, but you don’t really know how they fit in right away, which is kind of the fun part of the show where it’s like you peel it like an onion and you’re like, ‘Why is that person there?’ And then later you find out it’s that. But as for my character, I am employed by his best friend, or his ex-best friend. And I sort of caught him in the act of doing a very naughty thing. And she very well could have called the police, but instead she sort of blackmails him into this sort of working relationship and it goes from there.

Mark Tallman: I think it’s great that Jonathan Tropper, as our creator and writer, does that and his job as a writer creates this connection of relationship between almost every character. I feel like at one point, each character becomes connected to every other character. Which is really fun.

Aimee Carrero: It’s cool to see that.

Mark Tallman: I think it makes it really fun as an actor because you may act in a scene not realizing that it means something for your relationship to come with another character. It just keeps you alive. I feel like as an actor and it’s interesting as an audience member.

PC: Do you guys, being in Hollywood, are you able to relate to some of the stories of the wealth and the gluttony, or even just have borne witness to some of these same things?

Aimee Carrero: I think there is a lot of money in Hollywood obviously, but I was saying earlier that there are levels to this kind of affluence. And I think this like finance sort of world this you know what I mean like East Coast wealth is is different

Mark Tallman: It is very different. Even very successful actors…

Aimee Carrero: There’s generational wealth. So I think this is like a step up from maybe someone that has a really cool house in the Hollywood Hills. This is like, ‘Oh wow.’ We got a basketball court in here, inside the house.

Mark Tallman: And I think there are some similarities in that as actors, you’re kind of forced to keep up with the Joneses, which everyone on the show is doing. So maybe in that way.

Aimee Carrero: There’s always something to strive for. There’s a status symbol. You wanna drive a nice car, or you wanna have a designer bag, or the watch, or whatever. But I think these folks are dealing with it on a level that I’ve never seen before in person.

Mark Tallman: Because for them it’s a watch that they don’t even remember buying.

PC: What are you guys hoping we see in season two? Ooh.

Aimee Carrero: We’re gonna get in trouble. I can tell yoy my wish list as far as my character. She has to be a secret. Her relationship with Coop, the working relationship, it can’t really be common knowledge because then there would be no secret. But I secretly would love to work with more of the cast members. It’s not fair to have you guys do all these party scenes. It seems like so much fun, and Elena isn’t invited, obviously. So my secret hope and wish is that somehow they can work Elena into one of these really fun backyard party galas that you guys have all the time.

Mark Tallman: I’d say for me, it would be great to learn more about what made Coop and Nick best of friends before Nick slept with Coop’s wife. And then maybe some fun stuff, seeing them rekindle that friendship they had to begin with, and who knows, maybe get into some dirty things with them. I don’t know.

Aimee Carrero: Yeah, you never know. There’s a picture like a prop picture of you guys playing golf or something and it’s like that I kind of want to know more about that.

Mark Tallman: Back in the day. And now it’s sad.