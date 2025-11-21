Major Quentin Tarantino Movie Leaving Netflix on Nov. 30

For those who wanted a bit of Nazi killing to go with their turkey and stuffing, Netflix has you covered—but only ’til the end of the month.

Quentin Tarantino’s magnum opus, Inglorious Basterds, leaves Netflix on November 30.

The 2009 alt-history war film focuses on two groups of Jewish soldiers in World War II carrying out concurrent plots to execute Adolf Hitler, but both are challenged by the evil SS colonel Hans Landa (Christoph Waltz). Brad Pitt, Michael Fassbender, Mélanie Laurent, Diane Kruger, Eli Roth, and Julie Dreyfus also star.

It was nominated for eight Academy Awards after its release, with Waltz winning Best Supporting Actor for his role as the evil Nazi commander. Nowadays, several critics consider it Tarantino’s best work.

As you’d expect from Tarantino, plenty of historical liberties are taken here, and most of the movie focuses on killing fascists in as many ways as possible. It’s funny, it’s violent, and it’s extremely entertaining. Fun for the whole family? Maybe not. Fun for the adults, post-Thanksgiving dinner when all the kids are asleep? Absolutely.

Watch the trailer below.