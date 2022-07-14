'Lucifer' Season 6 Totally Left out of Emmy Nominations Despite Netflix Dominance

The nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Tuesday gave fans plenty of reasons to celebrate as popular shows like Succession and Ted Lasso raked in numerous nominations, but there were also plenty of Emmy snubs. Notably missing from the list of nominees was the hit Fox-turned-Netflix series Lucifer, which failed to earn recognition in any of the Emmys categories for its sixth and final season.

Following the debut of its sixth season on Netflix back in September 2021, many fans had hoped Lucifer would receive numerous nominations at this year's Emmys. With Ellis once again stealing the show, many believed the actor would be up for Best Actor. Ellis' lead performance as Lucifer Morningstar – the devil himself – has carried the show, especially during its early FOX seasons. However, his name was absent in the Lead Actor in a Drama Series category. There had also been hope the series would be up for Best Drama, with this year's nominees instead including Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Severance, Succession, Yellowjackets, and fellow Netflix series Ozark, Squid Game, and Stranger Things.

With Season 6 having marked its last, Lucifer now doesn't have a chance to ever take home an Emmy. The series, starring Tom Ellis, received its first Emmys nomination in 2021 when it was nominated in the Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming thanks to Brooke Lipton's work on the "Another One Bites The Dust / Hell / Bad To The Bone" scene in the Season 5 musical episode "Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam." The award ultimately went to Netflix's Dolly Parton's Christmas On the Square.

Lucifer's snub at the 2022 Emmys was not only met with upset from fans, but also shock. Season 6 was not only a critical success, but also the most-streamed original series of 2021 in the U.S. as of a February update. Statistics shared by Nielsen revealed that the 93 total episodes of the series garnered more than 18.3 billion minutes of streaming throughout 2021, making Lucifer the No. 1 streamed original program of the year. The series even beat Netflix's mega-popular South Korean title Squid Game.

Based on DC Comics character Lucifer Morningstar, Lucifer premiered back in 2014 and ran on Fox for three seasons before it was canceled. Netflix picked the series up in 2018, with all subsequent seasons debuting on the platform. The show was initially set to run for five seasons before the streamer reversed course and announced a sixth and final season, which debuted on the streamer in September. In addition to Ellis, the show also stars Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, D.B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Rachael Harris, and Aimee Garcia.