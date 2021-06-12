'Lucifer' Season 6 Theory Says Major Character Is Pregnant

✖

Is another baby on the way to Lucifer? A Season 6 fan theory says "yes." Fans of the supernatural Netflix procedural know that pregnancy has already popped up once on the show. Dr. Linda Martin (Rachael Harris) welcomed baby Charlie with Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) in Season 4. However, some viewers think that won't be the only pregnancy Lucifer will see by the end of the show, which is ending with the upcoming Season 6. Spoilers ahead for Lucifer Season 5, Part 2.

Which female character will be pregnant in Season 6? Fans are theorizing that Chloe Decker (Lauren German) is now pregnant going into Season 6. In the Season 5 finale, titled "A Chance at a Happy Ending," Lucifer Morningstar's twin brother Michael (both portrayed by Tom Ellis) stabs Chloe in the abdomen, killing her until Lucifer heads to heaven and revives her. However, this stabbing and the instrument used to puncture her gut has fans talking, as noted by Digital Spy.

Chloe getting stabbed in the womb by the Tree of Life is very VERY interesting to me 👀 #Spoilers#Lucifer #LuciferSeason5B pic.twitter.com/T8BajdXIMh — speak of the devil's girlfriend 💍 (@Lucifan84) May 29, 2021

Michael wields Zadkiel's (Joel Rush) staff, which is made from wood taken from the Tree of Life. Fans theorize that this staff's possible unforeseen celestial powers might cause pregnancy in Chloe, due to where she was stabbed. Others are also theorizing that Chloe might already be unknowingly pregnant with Lucifer's baby, meaning this staff might give the unborn child celestial powers, unlike Amenadiel and Linda's son, Charlie.

Others are even digging into Chloe's name itself, claiming it's a hint of things to come. Chloe originates from Greek, where it is often cited as meaning "fertility" or "blooming." Add this meta-detail in with the in-universe question of God's (Dennis Haysbert) grand plan for Chloe's life, and it's not hard to see why fans have pegged a pregnancy for the upcoming installments.

While the theories are flowing, there's really no way to tell if Chloe's pregnant just yet. Chloe isn't even in the Sandman comics in which the character of Lucifer originates, so there's no source material to guide the creators here. We'll just have to wait for Season 6 to drop on Netflix to find out!