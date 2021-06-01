'Lucifer': Another Angel Dies in Season 5, Part 2

✖

Lucifer Season 5, Part 2 does not take it each on our cast of characters, with multiple characters dying and/or leaving the series for good. One of the characters who died was a familiar face for fans of the show, in fact, they were one of Lucifer Morningstar's (Tom Ellis) siblings. This angel got caught up in the battle between the devil and his celestial twin brother Michael (also Ellis) and paid the ultimate price as a result. Scroll through to learn which angel dies in Season 5, Part 2. Of course, spoilers are ahead.

The angel who dies in this new batch of Netflix episodes is Remiel (Vinessa Vidotto). If that name isn't totally familiar to you, you'll probably recognize her nickname, "Remy," which Lucifer and Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) call her. She's appeared in four episodes (and is mentioned in several others), starting with Season 4, Episode 6.

(Photo: Netflix)

In that episode, titled "Orgy Pants to Work," Remy arrives on Earth after sensing a celestial's child has been born. After assuming Lucifer fathered a child, she learns that the child in question is actually Charlie, Amenadiel's son with Dr. Linda (Rachael Harris). The proud papa defends his family, with Remy ultimately backing off. She comes back for Season 5, becoming tangled in Lucifer and Michael's war to become the new God.

After learning of Michael's intentions to rally their siblings and become God in Episode 14, "Nothing Lasts Forever," Remy lets Lucifer know and swears her loyalty to him, despite their differences. "I may not like you, but I hate Michael even more," she said. She then decides to go undercover as a spy in Michael's inner circle, a plan that leads to her death.

(Photo: Netflix)

In the season finale (Episode 16, "A Chance At a Happy Ending"), Remi arrives at Lucifer's penthouse and falls to the ground. She dies on Lucifer's floor, with Lucifer and Chloe Decker (Lauren German) rushing to her side. They deduce that Michael murdered her with Azrael's Blade, which has yet to be converted into the Flaming Sword. They then use materials found on one of her wing feathers to deduce where she found the final piece of the sword, so her death was not in vain.

Lucifer Season 5, Part 2 is now streaming on Netflix. (New episodes are just added onto the existing Season 5 section on the show's landing page.) Netflix has already renewed the show — which was previously a FOX program before the streamer saved it from cancellation — or Season 6. Unfortunately, Lucifer Season 6 is the show's last season. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more coverage of Lucifer through its final season.