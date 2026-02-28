‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Is Getting a Physical DVD/Blu-Ray Release

Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters is coming to Blu-ray and DVD.

Variety reports that the hit phenomenon has been added to the Criterion Collection.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Criterion Collection, founded in 1984, publishes classic and contemporary films from around the world, standardizing certain aspects of home-video releases like film restoration, the letterboxing format for widescreen films, and the inclusion of bonus features such as interviews and behind-the-scenes looks. Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein has also been added to the Criterion Collection.

Netflix

Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, KPop Demon Hunters premiered on June 20, 2025, and recently became the most-watched original title in Netflix history with over 500 million views. The story follows a K-pop girl group, HUNTR/X, who lead double lives as demon hunters. They face off against a rival boy band, the Saja Boys, whose members are secretly demons. Arden Cho, May Hong, and Ji-young Yoo provide the voices of Huntrix, Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, respectively, while Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami provide their singing voices.

Since its release, KPop Demon Hunters has received countless nominations and awards. The film won Best Animated Feature, while the song “Golden” won Best Song at the 2026 Critics’ Choice Movie Awards. Both also won Best Motion Picture – Animated and Best Original Song – Motion Picture, respectively, at the 2026 Golden Globes. Also at the Golden Globes, KPop Demon Hunters was nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

Play video

Additionally, KPop Demon Hunters was nominated for five Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year, with “Golden” winning Best Song Written for Visual Media. The film’s addition to the Criterion Collection comes ahead of the 2026 Academy Awards, where “Golden” is up for Best Original Song while KPop Demon Hunters is up for Best Animated Feature.

The voice cast for KPop Demon Hunters also includes Ahn Hyo-seop, Yunjin Kim, Joel Kim Booster, Alan Lee, SungWon Cho, Danny Chung, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, Lee Byung-hun, Liza Koshy, Maggie Kang, Nathan Schauf, and Charlene Ramos. Andrew Choi, Lea Salonga, Samuil Lee, Kevin Woo, and Neckwav provide additional singing voices. A sequel for KPop Demon Hunters is in development at Netflix, but further details have not been shared. It can be assumed that more information will be released in the coming months.