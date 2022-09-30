Jeffrey Dahmer Show on Netflix Draws Serious Backlash From LGBTQ Community

The Netflix series focusing on convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer continues to spark conversation. Viewers have praised the 10-episode drama for showcasing the lengths Dahmer went through to torture his victims. But there have been some complaints. Some feel the series has re-traumatized the families of the victims. Others are upset over the fact that Dahmer's intended targets were boys and men of color, primarily Black. The latest criticism was the streaming platform's decision to stamp the film with an LGBTQ category tag. In the wake of the criticism, Netflix has removed the LGBTQ tag.

Subscribers know that each show and movie is tagged to make search queries easier. Other shows like Heartstopper, Young Royals, Uncoupled, Alex Strangelove and others have the LGBTQ tag associated with them. Films and shows with the tag feature characters that identify with the LGBTQ community. But viewers of the Dahmer series have complained that it's not the representation they want to see. In addition to the initial LGBTQ tag, the series was also tagged with "Ominous" and "Dark."

"I feel like it fetishizes this whole horrible moment in Milwaukee history. It shouldn't be looked at that way, it just feels completely wrong," drag performer B.J. Daniels told WISN, as Deadline reports. "I know a lot of my friends, and a lot of people who lived through this period, will not be watching it. They will not be putting money into somebody's pocket that is literally disturbing the graves of victims."

Created by Glee creator Ryan Murphy and Ian Brenna, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story stars Evan Peters as the now-deceased Dahmer. The series uncovers the unfathomable crimes he committed, how police were slow to act, and the impact it left on America and those close to each victim. It's now the fifth most-streamed series in Netflix history.