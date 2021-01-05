Jason Momoa Overlooked Movie 'Braven' Takes Over Netflix, and Fans Love It

Jason Momoa has built up quite the passionate fanbase due to some blockbuster performances. The hulking actor rose to fame as the title character in the 2011 adaptation, Conan the Barbarian, before really gaining some steam for his work as Khal Drago in Game of Thrones and later as the star of Aquaman. The same year that he elevated into the DC Universe, Momoa also was involved in another film, Braven, though it never reached the same level of hype as some of his other works have. That was until Netflix brought it into its catalog, giving the action thriller film a whole new life cycle.

Released in 2018 and nine months before Aquaman, Braven stars Momoa as Joe Braven, a man who is doing all he can to defend his family. Directed by Lin Oeding, Braven found a whole new audience when it hit the streaming giant in December. Fans of Momoa quickly tuned into the movie and applauded the movie for its impressive action-packed scenes, including many that involve the Hawaiian-born actor. When it first was released, Braven drew middling ratings from critics, but in its new cycle on Netflix, the film is drawing in its audiences for its action scenes and the star power of Momoa, who previously found success on the streamer in the Frontier series.