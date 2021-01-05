Jason Momoa Overlooked Movie 'Braven' Takes Over Netflix, and Fans Love It
Jason Momoa has built up quite the passionate fanbase due to some blockbuster performances. The hulking actor rose to fame as the title character in the 2011 adaptation, Conan the Barbarian, before really gaining some steam for his work as Khal Drago in Game of Thrones and later as the star of Aquaman. The same year that he elevated into the DC Universe, Momoa also was involved in another film, Braven, though it never reached the same level of hype as some of his other works have. That was until Netflix brought it into its catalog, giving the action thriller film a whole new life cycle.
Released in 2018 and nine months before Aquaman, Braven stars Momoa as Joe Braven, a man who is doing all he can to defend his family. Directed by Lin Oeding, Braven found a whole new audience when it hit the streaming giant in December. Fans of Momoa quickly tuned into the movie and applauded the movie for its impressive action-packed scenes, including many that involve the Hawaiian-born actor. When it first was released, Braven drew middling ratings from critics, but in its new cycle on Netflix, the film is drawing in its audiences for its action scenes and the star power of Momoa, who previously found success on the streamer in the Frontier series.
watching braven on Netflix just bc Jason Mamoa is in it 😍🤣— yaya (@yahairaoxox) January 3, 2021
If you like action movies or, more specifically, if you like Jason Momoa movies, check out Braven on Netflix. It's great!— Godless Iowan (@GodlessIowan) January 2, 2021
Watch Braven tonight on Netflix, Jason Mamoa ladies & you’re welcome— Rob (@RobEaton9) December 31, 2020
Me: Braven? That’s a stupid title, this will be dumb.— AMovieGuy.com (@LeosAMovieGuy) December 30, 2020
Also me: Holy shit! Jason Momoa just lit a guy on fire and split a guys head open with an axe! This is awesome!
🎥#AMovieGuy
We watched Braven, with Jason Momoa, this evening. Great suspenseful drama!— 🇺🇸 I Am Taz 🇬🇷 (He/Him/His) (@BillTzamaras) December 21, 2020
"Braven" is unintentionally funny as hell. If there's one thing Jason Momoa gonna do, it's throw an axe.— Hangover Jones (@itsKingRaa) December 20, 2020
if you haven’t watched braven yet, it’s on netflix now, it’s very good. jason momoa truly shines when you give him a role where he has to protect his family. he gon go off every time.— succubi. (@___d0minique) December 19, 2020