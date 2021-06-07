Jason Momoa's Netflix Movie 'Sweet Girl' Gets Release Date, First Photos

✖

Netflix announced the release date for its new Jason Momoa film Sweet Girl on Monday, along with the first photos from the film. The company posted about the movie in the afternoon as a part of its ongoing "Geeked Week" promotion. Sweet Girl will premiere on Friday, Aug. 20.

"Avenge the one you lost. Protect the one you love," Netflix captioned its post about Sweet Girl. The movie is an action thriller starring Momoa as Ray Cooper and Isabela Merced as Rachel Cooper. It is the feature directorial debut of Brian Andrew Mendoza, and it is co-written by Philip Eisner, Gregg Hurwitz and Will Staples. The photos give a vague sense of Cooper's desperation in the movie.

(Photo: CLAY ENOS/NETFLIX © 2021)

According to Netflix, the movie is about Momoa's character Ray seeking justice for his wife's death. Played by Adria Arjona, his wife died from cancer shortly after a potentially life-saving drug is pulled from the market, and Cooper holds the pharmaceutical company responsible. However, his quest for answers and justice puts both Cooper and his daughter Rachel in harm's way.

Other stars of the movie include Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, Justin Bartha, Lex Scott Davis, Michael Raymond-James, Dominica Fumusa, Brian Howe, Nelson Franklin, Reggie Lee, Marisa Tomei, Jake Allyn, Marie Zoumanigui and Amy Brenneman. Momoa also serves as a producer on the movie, along with Mendoza and Brad Peyton.

(Photo: CLAY ENOS/NETFLIX © 2021)

Sweet Girl was filmed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania just before the COVID-19 pandemic halted filming all over the world. Principal photography began in November of 2019 and ended on Feb. 11, 2020, according to a report by The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Fans were enthralled by Netflix's posts about Sweet Girl on Monday, though many commenters were distracted by other "Geeked Week" announcements. Some left impatient remarks asking about the production they cared about most, expecting another announcement at any moment. On Instagram, one fan wrote: "Transformers plz," while another wrote: "Can't wait for tomorrow for hopefully the umbrella academy announcement."

(Photo: CLAY ENOS/NETFLIX © 2021)

To be sure, more announcements will be coming throughout the week along with virtual events and major reveals. In the meantime, mark your calendars for Sweet Girl premiering on Friday, Aug. 20 on Netflix.