Jack Osbourne Teams up With 'Jay and Silent Bob' and 'Scream' Stars for Discovery+'s 'Night of Terror: UFOs' Special

Jack Osbourne has a frightening new Discovery special on the way, Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror: UFOs, and the paranormal investigator is teaming up with stars from Jay and Silent Bob and Scream for the big event. The two-hour special will debut Sept. 3 on discovery+ and finds Osbourne teaming up with Jason Mewes (Clerks, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back) and Jamie Kennedy (Scream, Ghost Whisperer) "to venture out on an out-of-this-world journey for answers behind the strange activity surrounding Utah's Uinta Basin. This infamous basin and its vast desert landscape are shrouded in supernatural mystery, and sightings of otherworldly visitors date back centuries," per a press release from Discovery.

The press release continues, "Home to the infamous paranormal hotspot Skinwalker Ranch, the Uinta Basin is a highly active supernatural site. Reports of UFO sightings and alien abductions have long defined this area. In recent years, strange creatures and shapeshifters have appeared to residents, unexplainable lights fly across the skies and rumors of government tests and installations are widely circulated. Gathering intel from witnesses and experts, including UFO expert Ben Hansen, Osbourne, Mewes and Kennedy embark on an unflinching investigation to figure out if these phenomena are connected and why the strange activity is so concentrated in this area."

Speaking about what motivated him to do the special, Osbourne said, "I've been obsessed with the concept of whether or not we're alone since I was a kid staring up at the stars." He added, "The Uinta Basin has fascinated me for years – it's a mecca for alien and supernatural activity. People are drawn here for specific things but when you come here looking for it, you often find something you're not looking for. I've never been to any place like this. It's its own realm."

Finally, the press release adds, "Armed with state-of-the-art technology and specialty equipment, the trio venture on a multi-part investigation throughout the rugged and isolated landscape. Witnessing unexplained aerial phenomena in the skies, mysterious lights and perplexing shadow figures, they're convinced the area is a supernatural melting pot. But when Osbourne captures a particularly unusual creature on camera, it leaves them with more confounding questions deepening the mystery of a realm beyond." In addition to the upcoming UFO special, discovery+ subscribers can also stream Osbourne's paranormal investigation series Portals to Hell, which he hosts alongside Katrina Weidman.