‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Leaving Netflix in December

Beloved comedy series It’s Always Sunny in Philadephia will be leaving Netflix in December.

The streaming service hasn’t unveiled a full list of December departures yet, but a Netflix representative confirmed to Polygon that seasons 1-11 will all be removed from the service some time in December.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Yes, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia seasons 1-11, will be rolling off the service in December,” the Netflix rep said. “The license for a TV series or movie is for a set period of time, which means every title eventually comes up for renewal. At that point we take a variety of factors into account to determine if we will extend – in this case, there are no plans to renew this title.”

Up Next: 10 of the Best TV Shows on Netflix Right Now

The representative then touched on the fact that Netflix is aiming to continue offering more exclusive content.

“As we expand our content portfolio, our goal is to continue offering great movies and TV series for our members, while also providing content that is available exclusively on Netflix,” the rep said.

It’s Always Sunny is just the latest 21st Century Fox series to be removed from the platform. Futurama, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Bob’s Burgers are among the company’s titles that have been left the service in recent months.

More: Netflix Email Scam Targeting Millions of Subscribers

Additionally, Netflix has seemed to rapidly cut comedy series from its roster in recent months. Malcolm in the Middle, My Name Is Earl, The Bernie Mac Show, The Cleveland Show, Louie and Family Guy have either had seasons or their entire runs booted from the service.

How I Met Your Mother, another 21st Century Fox property, is scheduled to be removed on Nov. 13.

Photo Credit: FXX / Patrick McElhenney