Insider Claims Prince William Is 'Jealous' of Prince Harry

Sources close to Prince William have reportedly said that he feels jealous of his younger brother, Prince Harry over The Invictus Games. As the heir to the British royal family, Prince William has worked to establish himself as a leader among governments and other public figures. Insiders say he was surprised at how quickly Prince Harry's unique sporting event became a global sensation, earning him some connections that Prince William could use.

Word of Prince William's alleged "jealousy" started with the new ABC News special Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus Games. The claim came from British reporter Robert Jobson, who heard from sources that this is the main way in which the heir is jealous of the "spare." He pointed out that The Invictus Games are Prince Harry's "number one passion project. It's been very successful since its outset. It doesn't come cheap, it costs a lot of money, and he's been able to continue to raise that money throughout this period, which is impressive."

"But I think there was a degree of jealousy about how well it had gone. I do think that William was surprised how much this had been such a success and how much money was being thrown into it and how many governments were getting involved," Jobson went on.

In the past, the whole British royal family shared in the success of the Invictus Games in many ways, because Prince Harry was one of them. Some royals even made appearances at the event before Prince Harry dropped his duties for the monarchy in 2020.

However, royal commentator Victoria Murphy pointed out: "Harry is no longer a working royal. Invictus no longer sits under the umbrella of organizations that the royal family officially are part of and therefore, they haven't mentioned it at all since Harry stepped back as a working royal."

Prince Harry wrote about the undertone of "competition" that always permeated his relationship with his brother in his memoir last year. That, combined with other issues, has added compounding strain to the brothers' relationship, but this month things took a turn when King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer. Even under those circumstances, Prince William reportedly declined to meet with his brother, who flew to the U.K. immediately to see their father.

"I thought it was really interesting not just that William didn't want to see Harry when he came over to the U.K. but he was happy for people to know that he had no plans to see him," Murphy remarked. "I think that says a lot about how significant those hostilities still are."

There's no telling exactly what the princes are thinking or feeling, but public interest in their feud is definitely approaching an all-time high. The new ABC News special Prince Harry's Mission is streaming now on Hulu in the U.S.