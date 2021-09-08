‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ Won’t Be Available on Demand, Here’s Why

Impeachment: American Crime Story debuted on FX on Tuesday night, but viewers hoping to catch it on-demand later are going to be disappointed. Variety reports the new season of ACS will not be available on Hulu, like many other FX shows, the day after it airs. Instead, it will only be available to stream on FXNOW, the network’s exclusive streaming option. Impeachment will also be coming to Netflix sometime in 2022. The outlet reports that this is due to the limited series being part of a deal that 20th Century Fox struck with Netflix, back in 2016.

The new season of American Crime Story is set around the scandal involving former U.S. President Bill Clinton’s relationship with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Clive Owen portrays Clinton, while Beanie Feldstein stars as Lewinsky. Additional stars include: Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Anthony Green as then-Vice President Al Gore, Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg, and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones and Billy Eichner would play the role of journalist Matt Drudge. Colin Hanks also appears. Betty Gilpin was cast to portray conservative media pundit Ann Coulter, but the actress’s scenes were cut and she was replaced with Cobie Smolders.

Notably, series creator Ryan Murphy has already revealed that he has plans for more seasons of American Crime Story, with one focusing on the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina being previously unveiled, as well as one about the infamous Studio 54. “I don’t think even [director Daniel Minahan] knows this, but, of course, I would want him to do it; we’re going to do Studio 54 as a season of American Crime Story,” Murphy said in an appearance on Deadline’s Crew Call podcast. Minahan has directed episodes of American Crime Story in the past, as well as other Murphy-produced shows, such as Ratched, Hollywood, and Halston.

Sharing his inspiration for the proposed season, Murphy continued, “You can tell in my work that I’m obsessed with that era. That’s when I was a child, in Indiana, getting the Liz Smith column in the Indianapolis Star, reading about it, I’m like ‘Oh! I wanna go there.’ I love what it’s about. I love that time and place. But I also feel like it’s a story of excess and a story of two guys who had a dream and took the dream too far and paid for it.”