Movies Are Almost Entirely Missing From Hulu's Top Chart Right Now
See Hulu's top movies today (Sunday, February 24, 2024).
Hulu subscribers are just not interested in movies right now. If you look at the service's top 15 chart at the moment, 13 of the titles are TV shows, such as Abbott Elementary and Will Trent. Only two movies are now in there, with some major titles bmped out.
Continue on to see the Hulu top movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)
Knocked off the Hulu chart: 'Twilight'
Official Synopsis: "When teenager Bella Swan falls in love with vampire Edward Cullen, she becomes the target of a group of hostile vampires."
Knocked off the Hulu chart: 'Suncoast'
Official Synopsis: "Inspired by the semi-autobiographical story of a teenager (Nico Parker) who, while caring for her brother along with her audacious mother (Laura Linney), strikes up an unlikely friendship with an eccentric activist (Woody Harrelson) who is protesting one of the most landmark medical cases of all time."
Knocked off the Hulu chart: 'Freelance'
Official Synopsis: "An ex-special forces operative, stuck in a dead-end job, accepts a gig to provide security for a disgraced journalist as she interviews a ruthless dictator. But a coup breaks out and the trio must figure out how to survive the jungle AND each other."
2. 'Blended'
Official Synopsis: "This globetrotting romantic comedy follows two single parents, Jim and Lauren (Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore) who, after a disastrous blind date, agree on only one thing: they never want to see each other again. But when they each sign up separately for a fabulous family vacation with their kids, they find themselves stuck sharing a suite at a luxurious African safari resort for a week. Now these two very different families stuck together will have to find a way to blend in order to survive each other."
1. 'BlackBerry'
Official Synopsis: "The true story of the meteoric rise and catastrophic demise of the world's first smartphone, BlackBerry is a whirlwind ride through a ruthlessly competitive Silicon Valley at breakneck speeds."
