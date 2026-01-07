Huge 2023 Netflix Hit Finally Announces Premiere Date for Season 2

Get ready for more Beef.

After confirming in October 2024 that it would be producing a second season of the critically-acclaimed anthology series, Netflix revealed that Beef Season 2 would premiere on April 16 during Wednesday’s wider 2026 slate announcement.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Season 2 of Beef will star Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny in the story of a young couple who witness an alarming fight between their boss and his wife, “triggering chess moves of favors and coercion in the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner.”

(Netflix)

Season 1 of Beef starred Steven Yeun and Ali Wong as two strangers whose lives collide unexpectedly after their involvement in a road rage incident. The freshman season premiered in 2023 and went on to become an awards darling, walking away with eight Emmy Awards, four Critics Choice Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, two Gotham Awards, two Film Independent Spirit Awards, two SAG Awards, as well as PGA, WGA, and AFI Honors.

Series creator Lee Sung Jin will return as showrunner and executive producer for Season 2, which will consist of eight 30-minute episodes. Yeun, Wong and Jake Schreier will also executive produce. The series is produced by A24.

Other premieres included in Netflix’s Wednesday announcement included Virgin River, which will drop its seventh season on March 12, and Sweet Magnolias, which has a Season 5 premiere slated for June 11.

Season 1 of Beef is currently streaming on Netflix.