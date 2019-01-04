How to Turn off New Netflix ‘Show Me That Scene Again’ Pop-up Feature

Netflix’s wowed the internet when it rolled out the “skip intro” button — but its latest innovation isn’t receiving quite as glowing reviews.

The streaming service has been testing out a rewind-type feature where a prompt pops up in the lefthand corner of the screen to “Show Me That Scene Again,” after a particularly emotional moment or action-packed scene.

The feature has only been partially rolled out in the United States, although a few Netflix users have noticed the new quirk, with most of the reaction swaying toward the negative side.

“I need @netflix to relax with the show me that scene again prompts. It’s getting out of hand. Can I watch a movie in peace please?” one Twitter user wrote, adding the hashtag #annoyed.

“Dear @netflix, What is this hot garbage ‘watch that scene again’ that’s been interrupting my film watching?” another wrote.

“i love Netflix, but please get rid of the ‘watch that scene again’ feature. If I want to re-watch a scene, I’ll just rewind it. I don’t want pop ups during my movies and shows,” someone else said.

“Watching Mowgli and Netflix keeps popping up with a damn ‘Show me that scene again’ button. I know how to rewind if I want to see something again, you don’t need to pop that up in the middle of the movie,” another wrote.

But others enjoyed the option.

“I cherish Netflix and its small upgrades. The ‘show me that scene again’, ‘skip intros,’ ‘skip recaps’ options are legendary,” one person wrote.

“Netflix just asked me if I wanted it to show me a scene again. What. Hell yeah show me that scene again. The f—,” another said.

Business Insider reports that the feature only seems to show up on TVs, with the publication running a test near the 25-minute mark during Avengers: Infinity War on computer and mobile with no luck, but with it consistently showing up on a TV.

According to The Los Angeles Times, the feature is only accessible on Netflix’s “original and licensed content,” meaning that Netflix viewers could start to see the “Show Me That Scene Again” button on shows like Stranger Things and movies like Bird Box.

So far, aside from Avengers: Infinity War, the pop-up has been seen on Mowgli, Dumplin’ and even Shrek, according to Business Insider.

A Netflix spokesperson told the publication that the streaming giant is “just looking to learn from it and may or may not roll it out more broadly in the future.”

So if you’re looking to disable the “Show Me That Scene Again” prompt, here’s how.

First, go to your account and click on “settings,” then “test participation.”

Next, turn off “include me in tests and previews,” then press done. You’ll soon be free of annoying pop-ups, although you might miss out on being the first to know about Netflix’s new features.