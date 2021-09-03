‘House Party’ Movies Coming to Netflix in September

House Party fans can get their dance moves ready as they’ll be able to watch their favorite choreography starlight from their living rooms. Courtesy of Netflix, House Party 1-3 is now available for streaming. The popular 90s comedy and dance flick inspired a movement that continues to resonate today.

The first installment was released in 1990 and stars Kid and Play the hip hop duo Kid ‘n Play. It also stars Paul Anthony, Bow-Legged Lou and B-Fine from Full Force, and Robin Harris, Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, A.J. Johnson, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, and Gene “Groove” Allen, Kelly Jo Minter, and John Witherspoon. It was one of Harris’ final films he completed before his death, which occurred nine days after its release. House Party went on to become a cult classic.

Ironically, fans would later learn that Lawrence, Kid, Play, and Salt-N-Pepa (with the exception of Spinderella) worked together at a Sears’ department store call center in the 80s and supported one another as their careers hit their peaks.

House Party details Play’s parents leaving town and his mischievous plan of a memorable house party. His best friend, Kid, is the most eager to attend, knowing Sydney (Campbell-Martin), his crush, will be there. But after Kid gets into a fight at school, his father puts him on punishment. Still, he’s determined to go and makes his way to the biggest party of the school year. But of course, trouble ensues. The first film grossed over $25 million on a budget under $3 million.

House Party 2 was released a year later and returned with much of the original cast. Instead of focusing on the party aspect of the original, it centers on the characters’ personal lives. The second installment made nearly $20 million against a $5 million budget.

House Party 3 was released three years later in 1994, ending the official trilogy. It marked Chris Tucker’s film debut, but Full Force’s absence. The film followed Kid and Play in a more mature state. Kid is marrying his girlfriend, Veda, and Play is struggling to stay afloat in the music business. Trouble occurs during Kid’s bachelor party. The final installment grossed just $19 million.