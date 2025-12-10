HBO to Remake Hit Netflix Show

HBO is remaking a hit Netflix series.

Variety reports that an American version of Call My Agent is in development at HBO.

Premiering in 2015, the French dramedy has four seasons under its belt and is set at a fictional talent agency in Paris. It starred Camille Cottin, Thibault de Montalembert, Grégory Montel, Liliane Rovère, Fanny Sidney, Laure Calamy, Nicolas Maury, and Stéfi Celma and originally debuted as Dix pour cent on France 2. Following its success, Netflix bought the series and renamed it Call My Agent. It centers on the personal and professional lives of a tight-knit but sometimes dysfunctional team of charismatic Parisian talent agents.

As for the American version, it will be set at a sports agency. Per the official logline, “Four work-obsessed sports agents struggle to balance their personal lives and their clients’ needs in an industry where, more and more, it feels like being an athlete is just the start.”

The Other Two co-creator Sarah Schneider will write and executive produce alongside Plan B and Fulwell Entertainment’s SpringHill Studios. The HBO version will be the latest international adaptation of Call My Agent. The series has also spawned versions in Turkey, India, Germany, the U.K., and Korea, to name a few. Additionally, it was recently reported that a Chinese version is also in the works.

While the French Call My Agent premiered its fourth season in 2020, it was reported in 2021 that a fifth season and a film were in development at Netflix. Additional information has not been shared for either, but there also isn’t information that it’s not happening. At the very least, fans will be able to look forward to more in the franchise. Plus, with an American version happening, it’s possible the French version will be getting more eyes on it.

More information on HBO’s Call My Agent should be announced in the coming months. Considering the success of the franchise already in international markets, the long-awaited American version will be well worth the wait. In the meantime, fans can watch Call My Agent! and Call My Agent Bollywood on Netflix. Whether more versions will be added to the streamer is unknown, but at least the American one will soon join the lineup, even if it won’t be on Netflix.