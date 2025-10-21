HBO Max Is About to Raise Subscription Prices

HBO Max prices are increasing again for streamers. Deadline reports all plans will see a spike in price, including ad-supported and ad-free plans.

Basic with Ads will increase $1 a month, bringing its total to $10.99. The Standard plan will rise $1.50 to $18.49, and Premium is going up $2 to $22.99.

Videos by PopCulture.com

New prices are in effect immediately for new subscriptions. Existing monthly subscribers will be notified 30 days in advance of their plan renewing, with the higher prices starting from their next billing date taking effect on or after November 20, right in time for the holidays.

As of June 30, HBO Max parent Warner Bros. Discovery said it had 125.7 million paying subscribers to all of its streaming services, which includes HBO Max as well as legacy linear subscribers to HBO, who also have access to the streaming service.

HBO Max was rebranded from Max earlier this year, undoing a revamp unveiled in 2023 which came after WBD underwent a strategic review of its operations after receiving interest from companies in acquiring all or part of the company. WBD initially announced plans to split into two separate companies by next spring.

HBO Max is just the latest to increase subscription prices. Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ subscribers are also seeing change in their packages. This month, a subscription to Disney+ increased by two dollars a month, to $11.99. Various bundles, with and without ads, also increased for combinations of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+.

This marked the fourth change in price from Disney in four years. Deadline noted the company has continued with raising prices in streaming, following an industry-wide trend.

Apple TV+ also announced a hike in pricing. In August, the streamer announced it would hike its price from $9.99 to $12.99 for U.S. subscribers — a 30% increase.