‘Haunting of Hill House’ Spooky Renewal Announcement Has Fans Guessing Where It Takes Place: ‘Listen Closely’

Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House Season 2 is moving away from the Red Room and to an entirely new location.

The streaming giant announced Thursday that it had picked up the wildly successful and popular novel-to-series adaptation for a second season to once again be helmed by director Mike Flanagan, but it won’t be returning to the home where “those who walk there, walk together.”

“A new Haunting is coming. Can you guess where it takes place? Listen closely…” the new season was teased on Twitter.

A new Haunting is coming. Can you guess where it takes place? Listen closely… pic.twitter.com/vqzrd3z4NZ — The Haunting of Hill House (@haunting) February 21, 2019

Following the announcement, fans were eager to add their two cents as to where Season 2 would be taking viewers.

“Is it the White House, tell me it’s the White House,” one person guessed.

“A place where there’s no WD-40?” another fan jokingly commented, referencing the creaky door heard in the clip.

“The garden behind the house,” another suggested.

The clip has many people stumped, with one person accurately depicting their confusion with a gif.

Me trying to work out it’s placement… pic.twitter.com/vWtuP70zs3 — court||SWTBriminghamUK 🖤 (@courtneyparryxx) February 21, 2019

While details regarding the upcoming season are sparse, the voiceover in the announcement did give away one clue: it will likely be based on Henry James’ 1898 horror novella The Turn of the Screw.

“The terrace and the whole place, the lawn and the garden beyond it, all I could see of the park, were empty with a great emptiness,” the narrator in the short clip reads, the quote pulled directly from James’ novel.

The novel, which has already been adapted numerous times in radio drama, film, stage, and television, is set almost entirely at an old country mansion in England called “Bly.” The story is told from the perspective of an unnamed narrator listening to their friend read a manuscript written by a former governess, who had been hired to take care of two children at the country home, which I haunted by former employees.

The Haunting of Hill House‘s debut season had been based on Shirley Jackson’s 1959 novel of the same name, following the Crain siblings as they reunite following a loved one’s death.

The departure from Jackson’s work and the novel the freshman season drew from means that The Haunting of Hill House will transform into an anthology series, as several of the Season 1 cast members had previously suggested.

The Haunting of Hill House Season 1 is currently available for streaming on Netflix. Season 2 is set to premiere sometime in 2020.