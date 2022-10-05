'The Handmaid's Tale' Sends Fans Into Uproar With Cliffhanger Ending

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 is continuing to generate plenty of buzz online. The latest episode of the hit Hulu original series, based on Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name, ended with a massive cliffhanger when two beloved characters were captured. Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale, Season 5, Episode 5, "Fairytail."

After learning that Hannah has been moved from a girl's school to a school for "daughters training for future wives," June and her husband Luke are pulled from the safety of their home to the frontlines of the war when they receive word from Mayday hat a Guardian ally is sneaking across the border with intel on Hannah. However, when the Guardian is unable to make it safely across, the pair set out into No Man's Land, the between-border stretch uncontrolled by Canada or Gilead, on their own. However, their return to Canada following their mission is anything but successful, the episode ending with June and Luke being captured as Al Green's "Let's Stay Together" plays.

The cliffhanger ending, which left the fates of both June and Luke in question, shocked fans, many of whom took to social media as the end credits rolled to react. Keep scrolling to see what viewers had to say.