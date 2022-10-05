'The Handmaid's Tale' Sends Fans Into Uproar With Cliffhanger Ending
The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 is continuing to generate plenty of buzz online. The latest episode of the hit Hulu original series, based on Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name, ended with a massive cliffhanger when two beloved characters were captured. Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale, Season 5, Episode 5, "Fairytail."
After learning that Hannah has been moved from a girl's school to a school for "daughters training for future wives," June and her husband Luke are pulled from the safety of their home to the frontlines of the war when they receive word from Mayday hat a Guardian ally is sneaking across the border with intel on Hannah. However, when the Guardian is unable to make it safely across, the pair set out into No Man's Land, the between-border stretch uncontrolled by Canada or Gilead, on their own. However, their return to Canada following their mission is anything but successful, the episode ending with June and Luke being captured as Al Green's "Let's Stay Together" plays.
The cliffhanger ending, which left the fates of both June and Luke in question, shocked fans, many of whom took to social media as the end credits rolled to react. Keep scrolling to see what viewers had to say.
Fans sad to see June and Luke separated
This episode has worn me out. First they give us a sweet moment between Luke and June and they take it away.
And still nothing for Nick.#HandmaidsTale #TheHandmaidsTale pic.twitter.com/0CnMAQ5tAR— Tanya⁴ (@ScriptedTanya) October 5, 2022
"Not this s– again," tweeted one fan alongside several crying emojis. "why did y'all split up june and Luke...couldn't let them have one happy episode."prevnext
Many fans wonder how they're supposed to wait for next week's episode
handmaid's tale spoilers— ADDIE⁷ 🦇🎃 (@agustabyss) October 5, 2022
.
.
.
.
.
.
Me watching June and Luke get captured after I screamed "NO!! DO NOT DO THAT" at my TV several times when they decided to follow that cute little guardian to a bowling alley #TheHandmaidsTale pic.twitter.com/j312Fu1MAz
"NO. Just no. How am I supposed to wait another week for the next episode like this with the ending all cliffhangery," one viewer asked on Reddit.prevnext
Was it worth the risk?
#TheHandmaidsTale Was it really worth it Luke and June for like zero information about your daughter? Geeez.— HollygoesLitely (@BecksHirschfeld) October 5, 2022
"I was pretty sure the kid was going to betray them once he insisted on an alternative route to go back to Canada. even so, I couldn't stop screaming "you dumb b-!" at the screen when I saw they had been caught, even though it wasn't his fault," one redditor wrote. "seriously,unless they're going to pick up their daughter that day, they need to learn how to use proxies for communication --if either of them is ever able to escape Gilead again that is...."prevnext
Some upset with Luke
-Spoilers-#TheHandmaidsTale at least June isn't the only crazy one anymore, they've pushed Luke there too... I put money on him dying by the end of the season. I'm so pissed at this show rn— amren✨️ in action (@palendrome_x) October 5, 2022
"I was so annoyed with Luke," tweeted one viewer. "No concept of how much danger they're in despite what he saw hanging in the trees. I feel like he went across the border in a show of bravado after Serena's taunts. Wanting to prove himself worthy to June."prevnext
Will June die?
Needless to say June and Luke's little hike is stressing me out#TheHandmaidsTale— Ellys Gone Fishing (@TVPartyPlanner) October 5, 2022
"And now... it's almost like they have to kill her off because otherwise the plot armour is like insane," one redditor wrote, suggesting that it seems unlikely for June to make it out of her latest run-in with Gilead alive given all she has already been through.prevnext