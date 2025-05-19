Greatest NASCAR Movie of All Time Now Streaming on Paramount+

It’s never a bad time to watch Tony Scott’s classic NASCAR-focused action flick, and Paramount+ has viewers starting in pole position.

The 1990 movie Days of Thunder, starring Tom Cruise and Robert Duvall, is now available on the streaming service.

It’s a good time to watch anything Cruise-related, as the final film in his long-running Mission: Impossible series hits theaters this week.

In the film, young driver Cole Trickle (Cruise) begins racing for a NASCAR team, and develops a bitter rivalry with veteran racer Rowdy Burns (Michael Rooker). After the two are injured in a giant crash at the Daytona 400, they put their rivalry aside and become friends. Trickle resolves to become the number-one driver and win the Daytona 500 while racing in the still-injured Rowdy’s car.

The movie has a stacked cast, with big names like Randy Quaid, Nicole Kidman, John C. Reilly, and Cary Elwes playing supporting characters. It’s also the first film role of acclaimed actress Margo Martindale. In addition, several real life NASCAR figures like Richard Petty, Neil Bonnett, and Dr. Jerry Punch appear in the films as their real-life selves.

As you’d expect from him by now, most of the driving in the film was largely done by Cruise himself. The actor learned how to operate sophisticated motor vehicles used in actual NASCAR races in preparation for filming. He even participated in a race against professional drivers, where he ultimately placed second.

Days of Thunder is streaming on Paramount+ now, and a sequel is in development at Paramount proper.