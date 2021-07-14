Gina Carano Snubbed by Emmys After 'The Mandalorian' Firing

✖

Back in February, Gina Carano was fired from Disney+'s Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Carano, who portrayed Cara Dune, was fired after she wrote a post on Instagram in which she compared being a Republican in America with being Jewish in Nazi Germany. While she was fired from the program, there was speculation about whether she would be nominated for an Emmy, as she was included on the show's Emmy ballot, per Vanity Fair. In the end, she did not receive a nomination.

According to the outlet, Carano did not submit herself for Emmy's consideration. Instead, Disney submitted her name and has been including the actor in their For Your Consideration (FYC) materials for the event. Carano's team told VF that her inclusion on the ballot and the FYC materials came as a surprise. Her rep said, "It was added by Disney unbeknownst to us." The actor's representative said they noticed that Carano was included in Disney's FYC campaign, including on a poster. Disney asked Carano's team for a headshot of hers, presumably for the campaign, which they produced. Still, the rep added, "But [we] haven't been involved in their campaign."

While Carano was fired from The Mandalorian, she still appeared in four episodes of the show's second season. Since this was the most recent season of the show, this was the one being considered for the Emmys. The full list of Emmy nominations was released on Tuesday. The ceremony, which will air in September, will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. Last year's ceremony was forced to take a virtual route for many of the events. But, this year's ceremony is expected to take place in person in Los Angeles.

Carano was fired from The Mandalorian in February, days after she shared a controversial post on Instagram. In the post, Carano criticized the outcome of the 2020 presidential election and claimed that being a Republican in the United States was akin to being Jewish in Nazi Germany. Lucasfilm, which oversees The Mandalorian, released a statement in which they shared that the actor was fired from the popular series. Their statement read, “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”