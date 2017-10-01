Netflix Accidentally Removed ‘Gilmore Girls’ and Fans Are Furious

As Oct. 1 rolled around, Netflix users were already bracing for the removal of Friday Night Lights, One Tree Hill and more from the streaming service’s catalog. However, there was another beloved series that was unexpectedly removed: Gilmore Girls.

Fans awoke on Sunday morning to see that the show had disappeared from the service. Some users reported instances of the show being listed but with no episodes available to watch.

As to be expected with any series removal on Netflix, fans had a bit of a meltdown. Gilmore Girls’ removal was extra shocking because the show’s revival series, subtitled A Year in the Life, is a Netflix original series.

“I am about to boycott Netflix,” one fan wrote. “I didn’t even get to finish Gilmore Girls. TRASH.”

Another fan wrote, “Did they take the original Gilmore Girls series off of Netflix? The profile is there but no (episodes) are listed, and I’m hyperventilating.”

It turns out the series was removed by mistake. There was some sort of a technical glitch causing the episodes to appear hidden.

On Sunday afternoon, users were starting to see Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bidel) Gilmore’s mother-daughter adventures reappear on their screens.

Even Graham took to Twitter to share the good news with famous fan Lin Manuel Miranda, who was caught up to season 3 when he noticed the removal.

With the crisis seemingly over, Netflix users were able to calm back down and continue with their binge-watching.

All seven seasons of Gilmore Girls are currently available to stream on Netflix, as well as the revival series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.