George Lopez Backs out of Big Disney Movie

George Lopez will no longer star in a new adaptation of the beloved children's book Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day. The comedian had a supporting role in the new Disney+ film but backed out on Monday, reports Deadline. This is Disney's second adaptation of the Judith Viorst book, following Miguel Areta's 2014 film.

Lopez was set to star as Gil, the patriarch of the Garcia family who rides a motorcycle. No replacement has been announced. Eva Longoria, Jesse Garcia, Paulina Chávez, Rose Portillo, and Thom Nemer are still starring in the film, which is being shot in New Mexico. Matt Lopez wrote the script, and Marvin Lemus (Gentefied) is directing. Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, and Lisa Henson – who were all producers on the 2014 film – are producing the new adaptation.

Viorst's Alexander was published in 1972, with illustrations by Ray Cruz. The new film centers on Alexander Garcia (Nemur), who has terrible luck. When his family starts a road trip to California, he is convinced that disaster awaits and his anxiety only increases when he learns a family secret. The 2014 adaptation featured Ed Oxenbould as Alexander, with Steve Carell and Jennifer Garner as his parents. Although it earned mixed reviews, the movie crossed the $100 million mark and cost just $28 million to make.

It's unclear why Lopez dropped out of the project, but it might have to do with his schedule. He is now finishing up filming on his new NBC sitcom, Lopez vs. Lopez. The show's first season will finish up with three episodes airing weekly on Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET, starting this week. Lopez vs. Lopez has yet to be renewed for a second season. However, the post-Night Court timeslot could give it the boost it needs to secure a renewal.

Lopez vs. Lopez was created by Lopez, his daughter Mayan Lopez, and Debby Wolfe. Lopez plays the owner of a moving company that goes bankrupt. He is forced to move in with his daughter (Mayan Lopez), but they became estranged during her teen years. Matt Shivey plays Mayan's boyfriend Quinten, while Brice Gonzalez plays Mayan's son Chance. Selenis Leyva (Orange Is the New Black) plays Lopez's ex-wife Rosie and comedian Al Madrigal plays Oscar. Lopez vs. Lopez and Lopez's 2002-2007 sitcom George Lopez are both streaming on Peacock.