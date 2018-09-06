‘Game of Thrones’ Star Peter Dinklage Reveals What Tyrion Was Thinking During Finale Scene

Tyrion Lannister apparently had a lot going through his mind when Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen hooked up in the Game of Thrones season seven finale.

When fans last saw Peter Dinklage‘s Tyrion Lannister in the Game of Thrones season seven finale, aptly titled “The Dragon and the Wolf,” he was standing aboard the Targaryen ship returning from King’s Landing, a troubled expression on his face as the Mother of Dragons and Jon Snow finally turned their relationship sexual on the other side of the door. While Tyrion initially may have been thinking “keep it down over there,” Dinklage revealed that the revelation was actually much more concerning to Tyrion for a number of reasons.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s complicated,” Dinklage told Entertainment Weekly. “A lot of the time with Tyrion, it’s professional and personal. Obviously, he has feelings for Daenerys. He loves her — or thinks he does. She’s awe-inspiring. He’s questioning that because he doesn’t have a good track record for falling in love. There’s jealousy wrapped up in there.”

But the Breaker of Chains is not the only one that Tyrion loves.

“And he loves Jon Snow, too,” Dinklage continued. “They’re the two people he has the most in common with, in a way — they’re both outsiders in their own families who have refused to follow the path their family has taken, and hopefully for the better.”

Jon and Dany’s hookup, which came at the same moment it was revealed that Jon is a Targaryen, too, and the true heir of the Iron Throne, was also worrisome for Tyrion, as it not only complicates things, but could also spell doom for the two characters.

“He’s wondering how smart of a move [Jon and Dany getting romantically involved is], because passion and politics don’t mix well. He knows the two of them getting together could be very dangerous,” Dinklage said.

Dinklage had previously warned that he does not have high hopes for both parties of the relationship surviving the series.

“It’s Game of Thrones,” Dinklage said following the season seven finale. “There’s a long history of romance not ending well on this show.”

It is not a far stretch to come to the conclusion that passion and politics do not mix on the popular HBO series. Tyrion himself has seen a lover or two come and go due to politics (he strangled Shae with bedsheets in season four), and the Red Wedding has already marked its spot in the history books as the bloodiest wedding. However, Jon and Dany’s relationship crossing from mere allies to something far more sexual and possibly even romantic almost guarantees an unhappy ending.

Ultimately, fans will have to wait to see if Tyrion’s fears are correct.

Season eight of Game of Thrones is expected to premiere sometime during the first-half of 2019.