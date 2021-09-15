‘Game of Thrones’ Alum Joins Netflix’s Addams Family Series ‘Wednesday’

Tim Burton’s live-action Addams Family series, Wednesday, has just added a new cast member, as Game of Thrones alum Gwendoline Christie recently joined the series. According to Deadline, Christie will play Larissa Weems, the principal of Nevermore Academy. The character is said to “still has an axe to grind with her former classmate, Morticia Addams.” Notably, the matriarch in this adaptation of the gothic family is being played by Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The title role of Wednesday Addams went to You and Yes Day star Jenna Ortega. Gomez Addams, the family patriarch, is being portrayed by Luis Guzmán (Narcos, The Do-Over). The role was played famously by the late Raul Julia in the Addams Family films. Rounding out the cast of Wednesday are Hunter Doohan, Georgie Farmer, Moosa Mostafa, Emma Myers, Naomi J. Ogawa, Joy Sunday, Percy Hynes White, Thora Birch, Riki Lindhome, and Jamie McShane, all of whom are set to be series regulars.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/ComicBook/status/1438172753480257543?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

According to a synopsis of Wednesday, the show will follow the Addams family daughter, and Nevermore Academy, student, as she “solves mysteries using her psychic ability.” Among the many investigations that Wednesday will take on are some involving murder, and one “25-year-old mystery” that involves her own family. Burton will direct the series, marking his first time helming a TV show. The filmmaker is most well-known for movies such as Batman (1989), Edward Scissorhands, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, and Alice in Wonderland. Longtime writers and producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar (Smallville, Spider-Man 2) will serve as showrunners of Wednesday.

Netflix first announced Wednesday back in February, with Netflix executiveTeddy Biaselli saying, “When we first heard Al Gough and Miles Millar’s pitch for Wednesday we were struck, like an arrow from a crossbow, right in our hearts. They nailed the tone, the spirit and the characters, but gave us a fresh way into this story.” Biaselli later spoke about Burton’s involvement with the show, praising the iconic director for his legacy and vision.

“Addams Family fan Tim Burton wanted to make his television directorial debut with this series. Tim has had a history of telling empowering stories about social outsiders like Edward Scissorhands, Lydia Deitz, and Batman. And now he brings his unique vision to Wednesday and her spooky classmates at Nevermore Academy.” At this time, Wednesday does not have an announced premiere date.