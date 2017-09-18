‘Fuller House’ Boss Reveals Season 3 Secrets

Fuller House is days away from its third season premiere.

The season’s first nine episodes, which will be available for streaming on Netflix Friday, will be filled with plenty of surprises.

Series creator Jeff Franklin spoke to TVLine about how D.J. and Steve‘s relationship will be affected this season. The new episodes will pick up with Steve engaged to C.J. and D.J. dating Matt.

“That’s a big arc for us this year,” Franklin said. “We get back into Steve and D.J.’s feelings for each other this season. We wanted to throw some obstacles in their way, which we’ve done. We also told the audience at the end of Season 2 that D.J. was originally going to choose Steve over Matt, but circumstances didn’t allow that to happen. We know where D.J.’s heart is, but Steve doesn’t. And I don’t think D.J. is fully aware of how Steve may or may not be feeling. That big, messy situation will get resolved in the two halves of the season.”

The second half of the season, which will likely premiere in December, will pick up with a “crazy episode” in Japan.

This season will also feature D.J. facing off against Gia on a few occasions and viewers will get another Girl Talk reunion. Additionally, Gia’s daughter, played by Landry Bender, will become a “bad influence on the older kids, much like Gia was a bad influence on Stephanie growing up.”

Kimmy will coin a new catchphrase this season, “Sweet cheese!” But most importantly, viewers will get a chance to finally see inside the Gibbler home.

“I don’t think we ever gave [Kimmy’s parents] actual professions, though we alluded to all sorts of crazy careers and hobbies,” Franklin said. “All of the Gibblers turned out pretty strange, so we started with the idea that it would be a funhouse. We actually ran out of room on set with all of the things we wanted to do.”

Franklin also admitted that he has no plans to upgrade the living room couch because it’s a relic from the original series.

“We thought about it,” he said. “But such a big part of the appeal of this show is the comfort-food aspect. It feels like a different show, but the same show, and the house is a big part of that. That couch is the ultimate symbol of the old show, so I kind of like it there. I don’t have any plans at the moment to enlarge it.”

