‘Friends’ Officially Leaving Netflix

Friends will not be there for you — on Netflix, at least. The beloved sitcom is officially moving from Netflix to WarnerMedia’s streaming service, now officially called HBO Max, WarnerMedia announced Tuesday.

HBO Max will combine content from HBO with a slate of originals and programming from Warner Bros., New Line, DC Entertainment, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, The CW, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth and Looney Tunes — as well as original feature films from producer Greg Berlanti and Reese Witherspoon.

Berlanti will produce an initial four movies focused in the young adult space, while Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine banner will produce at least two films.

HBO Max will officially launch in spring 2020 and will debut with 10,000 hours of premium content.

Under a new deal with Warner Bros. Television, HBO Max will include the exclusive streaming rights at launch to all 236 episodes of Friends.

Other popular shows coming to HBO Max include The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Pretty Little Liars and Batwoman. HBO Max will also include original shows created specifically for the new streaming service, in addition to shows that will launch on HBO.

“HBO Max will bring together the diverse riches of WarnerMedia to create programming and user experiences not seen before in a streaming platform. HBO’s world-class programming leads the way, the quality of which will be the guiding principle for our new array of Max Originals, our exciting acquisitions, and the very best of the Warner Bros. libraries, starting with the phenomenon that is ‘Friends,’” said Robert Greenblatt, chairman, WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer.

“Under the leadership of two of the strongest creative visionaries — Casey Bloys (HBO) and Kevin Reilly (original content and acquisitions) — and two of the most experienced digital experts — Tony Goncalves and Andy Forssell — I have no doubt they and their dedicated teams will deliver the world’s best storytelling to audiences of all ages wherever and whenever they want it.”

Netflix also confirmed the news in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re sorry to see Friends go to Warner’s steaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in The US). Thanks for the memories, gang,” the streaming service tweeted, along with a steaming coffee mug emoji.

The move comes after Netflix recently spent $80 million to keep Friends through 2019, according to Vulture. Netflix will also lose The Office in 2021, when NBC will offer it as part of its $10 per month streaming TV service. Both shows are thought to be two of the most popular on Netflix.

AT&T’s WarnerMedia still hasn’t announced pricing for HBO Max, which will directly compete with Netflix, Hulu and Disney+, among others.

At $6.99 per month, Disney+ will launch this November and will include 18 of Pixar‘s 21 movies, Marvel films, 30 seasons of The Simpsons, Disney animated films and the Star Wars franchise of films. NBC’s streaming service is launching next year. Apple+ will launch this fall.