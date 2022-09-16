Netflix Subscribers Livid Over Latest Cancellation
Netflix canceled the young adult vampire romance drama First Kill after only its first season in early August, less than two months after its premiere. This is not slowed down Netflix subscribers from discovering the show, only for them to be horrified that there will be no more beyond the eight Season 1 episodes. Showrunner Felicia D. Henderson is trying to give fans some hope the show could be revived somewhere.
First Kill is based on a story by creator Victoria Schwab. Sarah Catherine Hook stars as Juliette Fairmount, a teenage vampire who needs to make her first kill so she can take her place among her family of vampires, who are direct descendants of Lilith. Imani Lewis plays Calliope "Cal" Burns, who falls in love with Juliette. Unfortunately, Cal is a monster hunter, which challenges their budding romance. Elizabeth Mitchell (Lost) starred as Juliette's mother Margot, while Jason R. Moore (The Punisher) played Cal's father Jack.
In the immediate wake of First Kill's cancellation, Henderson told The Daily Beast she blamed Netflix's poor marketing. "I think I expected that to be the beginning and that the other equally compelling and important elements of the show – monsters vs. monster hunters, the battle between two powerful matriarchs, etc. – would eventually be promoted, and that didn't happen," she said. According to Henderson, Netflix said the show was being cut short so soon because the completion rate "wasn't high enough."
'The cancellation was a big mistake'
I sincerely hope that @netflix is seriously considering whether to #SaveFirstKill or sell its rights because the cancellation was a big mistake and if they do either or here everyone wins #FirstKill— kc ⚔️ #SaveFirstKill (@fksavedme) September 4, 2022
During a late August interview with E! News, Henderson said she would never close the door on continuing First Kill if the opportunity presents itself. "I never say never," Henderson teased. "Netflix could look at all of this and say, 'Whoa, let's give it another shot. This is exciting.' Or they could say, 'You know what, it's not for us, but the fans want it. So, let's give the show up and let them find a home for it.'" Henderson admitted it was a long shot, but that "doesn't mean an impossible shot."
'Two months is not enough time'
I swear I saw so many people talking bout finishing first kill and being mad netflix canceled it. Netflix 2 months is not enough time for people to watch and finish a series when they have jobs and families! #savefirstkill— Crystal💕 (@Cee8Love) August 31, 2022
Meanwhile, Henderson already has other projects in the works that First Kill fans should love. She is developing an adaptation of Tracy Deonn's fantasy novel Legendborn for Peacock. Henderson is also working on a series about female pilots in World War II with Renee Zellweger.
'Cpnsider un-cancelling the show or selling the rights'
a company like @netflix , that prides itself on being diverse and inclusive, should know that a show like #FirstKill is so important and refreshing for the fantasy/horror genre. please, mrs @VernaMyers , consider uncancelling the show or selling the rights, please #SaveFirstKill pic.twitter.com/KPXJULekVV— Laís Ramos (@Lais_A_Ramos) September 2, 2022
First Kill fans have only grown more vocal since the show's cancelation. They helped the series win Favorite New Show of the Year at the TV Scoop Awards. A Change.org petition calling for the show's revival has over 10,000 signatures. Fans even began referring to themselves as "First Killers."
'First Kill means so much'
when will netflix open their eyes and see that first kill means so much people, that they're family #SaveFirstKill #FreeFirstKill— kc ⚔️ #SaveFirstKill (@fksavedme) August 28, 2022
"First Killers are growing in number, and our passion will not wane any time soon," the petition reads. "Please sign the petition and share it widely. Join us in our daily talk about the show, and continue spreading its word. Let's show Netflix that we would like them to renew the show or give it up to a new home."
'It has so much potential!'
a lot of people finishing first kill and asking why it got cancelled makes me happy but sad cause netflix made a decision really hurriedly— monica #aloto (@juliettespuppy) September 2, 2022
"Dear, [Netflix], please renew a season two for First Kill, so many people were inspired and amazed by that show," one fan wrote. "I myself, find it as my comfort show and made me much more confident with my own sexuality. They truly deserve a renewal. It has so much potential!!"
'Netflix seriously didn't give the show a chance'
First Kill getting cancelled still has me shocked because Netflix seriously didn’t give the show a chance and lots of people are just now finding out it even exists ☹️ #FirstKill #SaveFirstKill— Calliette’s girl (@SCalliette) September 3, 2022
"Not only did I watch First Kill in one day but, I now have to deal with the excruciating pain of never knowing what happens. Damn Netflix for canceling it," one fan wrote.