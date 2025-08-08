Fired ‘Mandalorian’ Star and Disney Reach Agreement

Over four years after getting fired from The Mandalorian, it seems like Gina Carano has finally settled things with Disney+.

In 2021, the actress, who played Cara Dune in the first two seasons of the Star Wars series, was fired following controversial social media posts.

Carano filed a lawsuit last year, claiming that Lucasfilm’s firing constituted as harassment and defamation. She accused the company of conducting a “post-termination smear campaign,” alleging that there was a concerted “effort to malign” her. She also blamed Disney’s actions for getting her dropped by her talent agency, UTA, and her transactional lawyer. The court declined to dismiss the lawsuit. But Disney and Lucasfilm are looking to move forward and have settled the lawsuit.

“With this lawsuit concluded, we look forward to identifying opportunities to work together with Ms. Carano in the near future,” a Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement via The Hollywood Reporter. “We have reached an agreement with Gina Carano to resolve the issues in her pending lawsuit against the companies. Ms. Carano was always well respected by her directors, co-stars, and staff, and she worked hard to perfect her craft while treating her colleagues with kindness and respect.”

“I have come to an agreement with Disney/Lucasfilm, which I believe is the best outcome for all parties involved,” said Carano in a statement. “I hope this brings some healing to the force. I am humbled and grateful to God for His love and grace in this outcome. I’d like to thank you all for your unrelenting support throughout my life and career, you’ve been the heartbeat that has kept my story alive. I hope to make you proud. I am excited to flip the page and move on to the next chapter. My desires remain in the arts, which is where I hope you will join me. Yes, I’m smiling.”

Since The Mandalorian, Carano hasn’t been acting too much. She most recently appeared in the 2022 films Terror on the Prairie and My Son Hunter, but nothing since then, and nothing in the works. It’s possible that now that the lawsuit has been settled, Carano could be landing more roles. Maybe not as much as before The Mandalorian, but at least more than she has been getting in the last few years, which is better than nothing for her.