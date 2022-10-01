TV Host Will Be off the Air Next Week, But the Show Will Go On

There will be one less TV host hitting the airwaves next week. Popular Internet personality Fiona Nova will be missing from the news desk of The Feedback for its Oct. 3-7 broadcasts. Nova will be MIA from G4 TV programs as she travels out of state to work on another project. However, The Feedback, the recently launched daily news spinoff of Attack of the Show!, will continue to air in her absence.

Nova gave her audience a heads up on the news during the Thursday show. "Next week I will not be here," she said, adding, "Maybe I'll call in. I'm shooting something at Rooster Teeth, so I'll be in Austin (Texas) for five days. I'm gonna miss you guys."

Nova's co-host, Case Blackwell, will step up and act as the main emcee for The Feedback in the meantime. He jokingly teased "a rotating cast of fun, quirky guests" before noting that G4 personalities Kassem G, Gina Darling and Kendelle Lyn would be his likely guest co-hosts.

Nova is also one of the co-hosts of Attack of the Show! and one of the rotating hosts/panelists of Attack of the Show: Vibe Check, a weekly talk show. AOTS! will happen to be on an off-week while Nova is out, but Vibe Check is still scheduled for Tuesday.

The Feedback is one of G4's newest shows and features Nova and Blackwell commenting on various entertainment/technology/bizarre news items on a live broadcast. They also do trailer watch-alongs and welcome pop-in appearances from the gaming-centric network's colorful cast of personalities. There are also now random dance breaks starring Spanish bus company mascot Bussi. (It's a fun time!) It was inspired by the AOTS! news round-up segment "The Feed." The segment originated during the variety comedy series' original run, and Nova helms it now for in the reboot.

The Feedback airs daily, Monday through Friday on G4's Twitch and YouTube channels. The archived broadcasts remain available on those platforms to watch after the fact.