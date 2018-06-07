Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2018

Netflix is celebrating summer with a massive TV and movie drop.

Once again securing its place at the table in the Golden Age of TV, the streaming service has stacked its roster with its own originals, as well as classics, fan-favorites, and hidden gems.

Keeping up with its ambitious production goals, several of the new titles headed to a screen near you are Netflix original series and films.

It’s time to fill your queue with all of the titles that are going to keep you entertained while you hide out in the air conditioning. And once you’re finished checking out the full list of titles coming to Netflix in June, head over to see what titles you need to binge before they get the axe.

COMING 6/1:

Assassination Games

Blue Jasmine

Busted! (Season Finale) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Disney’s 101 Dalmatians

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

He Named Me Malala

Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth

Just Friends

Miracle

National Treasure

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

November 13: Attack on Paris — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Outside In

Righteous Kill

Rumor Has It

Singularity

Taking Lives

Terms and Conditions May Apply

The Boy

The Covenant

The Departed

The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure

COMING 6/2-6/15:

Avail. 6/2/18:

The King’s Speech

Avail. 6/3/18:

The Break with Michelle Wolf (Streaming Every Sunday)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 6/5/18:

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok

Avail. 6/7/18:

Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast: Season 2 (Streaming Every Thursday)

The Night Shift: Season 4

Avail. 6/8/18:

Alex Strangelove — NETFLIX FILM

Ali’s Wedding — NETFLIX FILM

Marcella: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sense8: The Series Finale — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Hollow — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Staircase — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Treehouse Detectives — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 6/9/18:

Wynonna Earp: Season 2

Avail. 6/10/18:

Portlandia: Season 8

Avail. 6/14/18:

Cutie and the Boxer

Marlon: Season 1

Avail. 6/15/18:

La Hora Final

Lust Stories — NETFLIX FILM

Maktub — NETFLIX FILM

Set It Up — NETFLIX FILM

Step Up 2: The Streets

Sunday’s Illness — NETFLIX FILM

The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus

The Ranch: Part 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

True: Magical Friends — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

True: Wonderful Wishes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING 6/16-6/22:

Avail. 6/16/18:

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14

In Bruges

Avail. 6/17/18:

Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sánchez — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5

Avail. 6/18/18:

Encerrados

Avail. 6/19/18:

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 6/22/18:

Brain on Fire — NETFLIX FILM

Cooking on High — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Derren Brown: Miracle — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel’s Luke Cage: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Us and Them — NETFLIX FILM

COMING 6/23-6/30:

Avail. 6/23/18:

Disney’s Tarzan

Avail. 6/24/18:

To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs) — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 6/25/18:

Hotel Transylvania: Season 1

Avail. 6/26/18:

Secret City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 6/29/18:

Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

GLOW: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Harvey Street Kids — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kiss Me First — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La Forêt — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La Pena Maxima

Nailed It!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Paquita Salas: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Recovery Boys — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

TAU — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 6/30/18:

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mohawk

Coming Soon:

iZombie: Season 4

Life Sentence: Season 1

Supergirl: Season 3

FRESH NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO ADD TO YOUR LIST:

Is your favorite show or movie not debuting until later in the month? Check out these highly-rated films and series premieres from May while you wait for June’s new titles to drop.

A Little Help with Carol Burnett:

Yes, that Carol Burnett. The one behind The Carol Burnett Show, and the same one who’s won five Golden Globes and six Emmys and who, back in the day, rolled with a crowd like Lucille Ball and Julie Andrews. That same Carol Burnett is the one hosting her own Netflix original series at the young age of 85.

A Little Help with Carol Burnett revolves around Burnett and a celebrity guest who ask a panel of 5- to 9-year-old kids about a certain dilemma they’re having. We think the extreme age differences will play out quite nicely (and hilariously) on the streaming platform, no?

Available May 4.

‘MY NEXT GUEST NEEDS NO INTRODUCTION WITH DAVID LETTERMAN’:

David Letterman shoots the breeze with fellow comedic genius Tina Fey in May’s edition of My Next Guest.

The show mimics a late-night show format but in this case drops new episodes every month. In past interviews, Letterman has hosted Jay-Z, President Barack Obama, George Clooney and Malala Yousafzai, with Howard Stern on the list to debut soon.

Available May 4.

‘DEAR WHITE PEOPLE’ VOLUME 2:

Ranking as one of 2017’s best shows, the second volume is just as impressive. Series creator Justin Simien uses satire and pleasing, specifically stylized visual language to address weighty racial issues and blow apart the myth that there was ever such a thing as a post-racial America.

Available May 4.

‘UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT’ SEASON 4:

Unless you’ve been trapped in that underground bunker with Jon Hamm for the last four years (which doesn’t sound too bad, come to think of it), you’ve heard the constant praises sung of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. The Emmy-nominated comedy series from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock focuses on Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) and her abrupt exposure to modern American culture after being freed from a bunker where she was trapped for 15 years.

Season 4 picks up with Kimmy working at a start-up company and Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski) working as a new agent. Meanwhile, Titus (Tituss Burgess) is trying to win back his ex-boyfriend.

Netflix announced in early May that season 4 will be Kimmy’s last. However, show executives are in talks to wrap up the series in the grandest of ways — with a movie.

The first six episodes of season 4 are available May 30 (Do we hear an Emmy plea?), with the latter half of the season debuting later in 2018.

‘THE RAIN’ SEASON 2:

The first Danish original series from Netflix is set six years after a virus carried by the rain kills everyone in Scandinavia. Two siblings emerge from their underground hideout and discover the entirety of civilization has been wiped out — minus a few other survivors, of course.

Most of the survivors are young, giving the show a coming-of-age vibe. Love, jealously, trying to build a better world while being haunted by the past — you know, the usual.

Available May 4.