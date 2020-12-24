Everything Coming to Hulu in January 2021

A new month means new streaming content, and Hulu is getting a whole lot of it in January 2021. As usual, there are a number of classic movie options, including Footloose, The Princess Bride, Austin Powers, Crazy, Stupid, Love and Dead Poets Society, as well as newer releases like Blake Lively's The Rhythm Section. On TV, fans can use the streaming service to keep up with several shows including The Bachelor, with returns Jan. 4 with Matt James', the first Black bachelor in the show's history, journey to find love. There will also be series of premieres of shows like Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip. Keep scrolling to see what's coming to Hulu next month.

Jan. 1

Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest: Special (ABC)

Fire Force: Season 2, Episodes 1-12 (Funimation)

1900 (1977)

1900 (Extended Cut) (1977)

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

American Gigolo (1980)

Arachnophobia (1990)

The Arrival (1996)

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery (1997)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Bad Company (2002)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (2007)

Blood Diamond (2006)

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Blow (2001)

Boogie Nights (1997)

Breakdown (1997)

Broken Arrow (1996)

The Brothers McMullen (1995)

Bully (2001)

Changing Lanes (2002)

Chaplin (1992)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cloverfield (2008)

Coneheads (1993)

Constantine (2005)

The Cooler (2003)

The Core (2003)

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)

Cujo (1983)

Dance Flick (2009)

Date Night (2010)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Dead Presidents (1995)

The Dead Zone (1983)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2009)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

The Duff (2015)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Eve’s Bayou (1997)

Face/Off (1997)

The Firm (1993)

The Foot Fist Way (2008)

Footloose (1984)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

Frozen (2010)

The Gift (2000)

Girl Most Likely (2013)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

The Haunting (1999)

Hell or High Water (2016)

Hondo (1953)

Hot Shots! (1991)

How Do You Know (2010)

In & Out (1997)

Indecent Proposal (1993)

Internal Affairs (1990)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

The Ladies Man (2000)

Last of the Mohicans: Director’s Cut (1992)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

Like a Boss (2020)

The Longest Yard (1974)

Look Who’s Talking (1989)

Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)

Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)

Lost In Space (1998)

Love And Basketball (2000)

Major League (1989)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

The Mexican (2001)

More Than a Game (2008)

Mousehunt (1997)

My Best Friend’s Girl (2008)

New in Town (2009)

Night at the Museum (2006)

Paycheck (2003)

The Peacemaker (1997)

Places in the Heart (1984)

Poseidon (2006)

Pride (2007)

The Princess Bride (1987)

Push (2009)

The Quick and the Dead (1995)

Regarding Henry (1991)

The Relic (1997)

The Rules Of Attraction (2002)

Salt (2010)

Save Yourselves (2020)

Selena (1997)

Shrek (2001)

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

Soul Plane (2004)

Species (1995)

Star Kid (1998)

Star Trek Beyond (2016)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Starman (1984)

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)

Super Dark Times (2017)

The Three Musketeers (2011)

The Truman Show (1998)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

Virtuosity (1995)

Walking Tall (1973)

War (2007)

Where Hope Grows (2015)

Wonder Boys (2000)

Young Adult (2011) prevnext

Jan. 4

Call Me Kat: Season 1 Finale (Fox)

The Rookie: Season 3 Premiere (ABC) Jan. 5

The Bachelor: Season 25 Premiere (ABC)

The Wall: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)

Boruto: Complete Season 1 (Viz) Jan. 6

Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip: Series Premiere (Fox)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Mighty Oak (2020) prevnext

Jan. 7

Name That Tune: Series Premiere (Fox)

Vanderpump Rules: Complete Season 8 (Bravo)

Gretel & Hansel (2020) Jan. 8

The Hustler: Series Premiere (ABC)

The Chase: Series Premiere (ABC)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Series Premiere (ABC)

Mr. Mayor: Series Premiere (NBC)

A Certain Scientific Railgun Part 2: Complete Season 3 (Funimation)

Celebs Go Dating: Complete Seasons 6 – 8 (All3Media)

Tattoo Fixers Extreme UK: Complete Seasons 5 & 6 (All3Media) prevnext

Jan. 10

One-Punch Man: Complete Season 2 (Viz) Jan. 11

Lights Out (2016)

The Rhythm Section (2020) Jan. 12

A Little Late with Lilly Singh: Season 2 Premiere (NBC) Jan. 13

Prodigal Son: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

The Resident: Season 4 Premiere (Fox)

Everyone is Doing Great: Complete Season 1 (Endeavor Content) prevnext

Jan. 14

Call Your Mother: Series Premiere (ABC)

Alone (2020)

The Secrets We Keep (2020) Jan. 15

Endlings: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

The Ultimate Playlist of Noise: Film Premiere (Hulu Original) Jan. 17

Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Complete Season 3 (Infinite Frontiers)

No Escape (2020) Jan. 18

I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011) Jan. 19

9-1-1: Season 4 Premiere (Fox)

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 2 Premiere (Fox) prevnext

Jan. 20

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

A Very Brady Renovation: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Car Kings: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 14 (Food Network)

Gold Rush: Complete Season 10 (Discovery)

House Hunters International: Complete Season 138 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Complete Season 163 (HGTV)

Property Brothers: Forever Home: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Puppy Bowl: Complete Seasons 14 & 15 (Animal Planet)

River Monsters: Complete Season 9 (Animal Planet)

Rob Riggle: Global Investigator: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

Rock The Block: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Save My Skin: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

Torn from the Headlines: New York Post Reports: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein?: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Worst Bakers in America: Complete Season 2 (Food Network)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 17 (Food Network) prevnext