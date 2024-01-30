Everything Coming to Peacock in February 2024
'Bosco,' 'Couple Throuple,' and Christopher Nolan's Oscar-nominated 2023 hit 'Oppenheimer' are streaming on Peacock in February.
Peacock's streaming library is growing next month! With the final days of January here, the NBCUniversal streaming service is getting ready to bring subscribers even more Peacock originals, fan-favorite TV series, and films in February 2024.
Arriving to Peacock next month will be plenty of new originals, including the debut of series Kings from Queens: The Run DMC Story and Couple Throuple, to the Peacock original film Bosco, based on the story of Quawntay 'Bosco" Adams. February will also bring with it one of the biggest movies of 2023, Oppenheimer. Christopher Nolan's biographical thriller, which is nominated for 13 Academy Awards, is set to make its way to Peacock on Feb. 16. It will be joined by plenty of other fan-favorite films, including a list of titles in celebration of Valentine's Day – Dear John, Girls Trip, Pride and Prejudice, Sleepless in Seattle, and The Wedding Date, among many others.
Peacock's expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in February 2024 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).
Feb. 1 - Feb. 5
Feb. 1
8 Mile, 2002
A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado, 2020
A Nashville Legacy, 2023
Age of Adaline, 2015*
All My Life, 2020*
Along Came Polly, 2004
Amor Impossible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, 2004
Batman Begins, 2005
Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of a Tribe Called Quest, 2011
Braveheart, 1995
Brooklyn's Finest, 2010*
Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Christmas in Harmony, 2021
Clockers, 1995
Crooklyn, 1994
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Dear John, 2010
Deja Vu, 2006
Deliver Us from Eva, 2003
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, 2004
Dunkirk, 2017
Duplicity, 2009
Facing Ali, 2009*
Fair Game, 2010*
Fatal Attraction, 1987
First Sunday, 2008
Forces of Nature, 1999
Girls Trip, 2017*
Glory, 1989
Half Brothers, 2020*
Held Up, 2000
How to Train Your Dragon 2, 2014*
I Am Not Your Negro, 2016
I Could Never Be Your Woman, 2007
I, Robot, 2004
If Beale Street Could Talk, 2018
Inception, 2010
Isn't It Romantic, 2019
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, 2018
Just Mercy, 2019
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain, 2013
Kings from Queens: The Run DMC Story (Peacock Original)*
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)
Made of Honor, 2008
Marrying Mr. Darcy, 2018
Mechanic: Resurrection, 2016*
Memories of Christmas, 2018
Mo' Better Blues, 1990
Morning Show Mysteries: Countdown to Murder, 2019
Morning Show Mysteries: Death by Design, 2016
Morning Show Mysteries: Murder Ever After, 2021
Not Easily Broken, 2009
Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, 2000
Obsessed, 2009
Once, 2007
Out of Sight, 1998
Playing Cupid, 2021
Pride and Prejudice, 2005
Redemption in Cherry Springs, 2021
Ride Along 2, 2016*
Shaft, 2019
Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks, 2015
Sleepless in Seattle, 1993
Something's Brewing, 2021
Split, 2016*
Spring Breakthrough, 2023
Sweet on You, 2023
That Awkward Moment, 2014
The Accountant, 2016
The Break-Up, 2006
The Christmas Doctor, 2020
The Dark Knight Rises, 2012
The Dark Knight, 2008
The Descendants, 2011
The Express, 2008
The Five-Year Engagement, 2012
The Glorias, 2020*
The Groomsmen, 2006
The Holiday Stocking, 2014
The Hulk, 2003
The Internship, 2013
The Mechanic, 2011
The Nutty Professor, 1996
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
The Wedding Date, 2005
The Wood, 1999
To Her, With Love, 2022
Tower Heist, 2011
Unleashing Mr. Darcy, 2016
Unthinkably Good Things, 2022
Valentine in the Vineyard, 2019
Van Helsing, 2004
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Warm Bodies, 2013
Zoolander, 2001
Feb. 2
Amor Impossible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Bosco, 2024 (Peacock Original)*
Bros, 2022*
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)
Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC )
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU,, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Feb. 3
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder At The Breakers, 2024 (Hallmark)+
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)
Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Feb. 4
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
Paging Mr. Darcy, 2024 (Hallmark)+
Feb. 5
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)++
Feb. 6 - Feb. 10
Feb. 6
America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Empire of Dirt, 2013
The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Final Moments, Season 2, All Episodes (Oxygen)
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Feb. 7
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Vuelve a Mí,, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Feb. 8
Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
The Traitors, Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Feb. 9
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
Ticket to Paradise, 2022*
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Feb. 10
Dateline 24/7 "Romantic Rivalries" Themed Marathon Special (NBC)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Men in Blazers, Season 10, New Episode
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
Three-Body, 2023
Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Feb. 11 - Feb. 15
Feb. 11
Dateline 24/7 "Romantic Rivalries" Themed Marathon Special (NBC)
Love & Jane, 2024 (Hallmark)+
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
Feb. 12
Dateline 24/7 "Romantic Rivalries" Themed Marathon Special (NBC)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Respect, 2021
Feb. 13
America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Dateline 24/7 "Romantic Rivalries" Themed Marathon Special (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Feb. 14
Dateline 24/7 "Romantic Rivalries" Themed Marathon Special (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Fruitvale Station, 2013
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Vanderpump Rules Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Feb. 15
Caillou, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*
Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
Creed, 2015
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Vigil, Season 2, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Feb. 16 - Feb. 20
Feb. 16
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Señor de los Cielos,, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)
Oppenheimer, 2023*
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Feb. 17
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
El Señor de los Cielos,, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Feb. 18
An American in Austen, 2024 (Hallmark)+
Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them, Season 1, New Episode (Oxygen)
Feb. 19
Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them, Season 1, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)++
Feb. 20
A Taste of Love, 2024 (Hallmark)+
America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Feb. 21 - Feb. 25
Feb. 21
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Feb. 22
Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Feb. 23
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Squealer, 2024*
Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Feb. 24
CrimeTime: Freefall, 2024 (Hallmark)+
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)
Feb. 25
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
Sense & Sensibility, 2024 (Hallmark)+
Feb. 26 - Feb. 29
Feb. 26
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)++
Feb. 27
Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
Feb. 28
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Feb. 29
Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
L'il Stompers, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*