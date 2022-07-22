Everything Coming to Peacock in August 2022
A new month is almost here, and Peacock is getting ready to welcome August in a big way. With July now coming to an end, the NBCUniversal streaming service recently gave subscribers a glimpse at what's ahead by unveiling its full list of incoming titles for August 2022, and Peacock is promising hours upon hours of entertainment.
August will be jammed pack of new and exciting titles for Peacock subscribers. Along with new episodes of Love Island USA, Peacock will bring fan-favorite star Bill Nye back to the screen with the new series The End Is Nye, which will see Nye teaching viewers how to survive global disasters. And while spooky season doesn't officially start until October, Peacock is getting a jump start on the scares, the streamer debuting its Kevin Bacon-starring original horror film They/Them next month. Of course, the streamer's lineup wouldn't be complete with more than just a few sports titles, with Peacock set to be a go-to place for everything from the new Premier League season to weekly Sunday MLB Sunday Leadoff games and the U.S. Gymnastics Championships. IndyCar.
While Peacock allows fans to stream select titles for free, its expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in August 2022 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).
Aug. 1
10 Things I Hate About You, 1999
27 Dresses, 2008
The 40 Year Old Virgin, 2005
Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, 2000
American Gangster, 2007
Backdraft, 1991
Barney's Great Adventure, 1998
The Beach, 2000
A Beautiful Mind, 2001
A Better Life, 2011*
Billy Madison, 1995*
The Book of Eli, 2010
The Boss, 2016*
The Breakfast Club, 1985
Cape Fear, 1991
Casino, 1995
Cinderella Man, 2005
Cooties, 2015*
Cop Car, 2015
Coyote Ugly, 2000
Crooklyn, 1994
Dead Presidents, 1995
Definitely, Maybe, 2008
Do the Right Thing, 1989
Eat Pray Love, 2010*
Enemy of the State, 1998
Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982
Fever Pitch, 2005*
The Five-Year Engagement, 2012
Flatliners, 1990
Frost/Nixon, 2008
Funny People, 2009
Gods of Egypt, 2016*
The Good Shepard, 2006
The Guardian, 2006
Happy Gilmore, 1996*
Haywire, 2012*
A Hologram for the King, 2016*
Horrible Bosses, 2011
The Hulk, 2003
The Huntsman: Winter's War, 2016*
Knocked Up, 2007*
Leatherheads, 2008
Madea Goes to Jail, 2009
Man on Fire, 2004
The Man with the Iron Fists, 2012
Midnight Run, 1988
The Mummy, 1999*
The Mummy Returns, 2001*
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 2008*
Mystic River, 2003
National Lampoon's Animal House, 1978
Now You See Me, 2013*
Now You See Me 2, 2016*
Nurse Betty, 2000
One True Thing, 1998
Paper Soldiers, 2002
Parker, 2013*
Pride and Prejudice, 2005
The Proposal, 2009
The Punisher, 2004*
Punisher: War Zone, 2008*
The Purge: Anarchy, 2014*
Quantum Leap, Seasons 1-5
Quicksilver, 1986
Reality Bites, 1994
Ride Along 2, 2016, 2016*
Robin Hood, 2010
RV, 2006
Safe House, 2012
Salt, 2010*
Scarface, 1983
The Scorpion King, 2002*
Serenity, 2005*
Shrek, 2001*
Shrek 2, 2004*
Smokin' Aces, 2007
Snow White and the Huntsman, 2012*
State of Play, 2009
Stepmom, 1998
Stir of Echoes, 1999*
Stir of Echoes: The Homecoming, 2007*
Super Greed: The Fight for Football, 2022
Sweet Home Alabama, 2002
This is 40, 2012
This Means War, 2012
Uncut Gems, 2019*
Undercover Brother, 2002
Upgrade, 2018*
Waterworld, 1995
Waves, 2019*
You're Next, 2013*
Zathura: A Space Adventure, 2005
Below Deck, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Who Do You Think You Are, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)*
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Aug. 2 - Aug. 5
Aug. 2
American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Hillside Strangler: Devil in Disguise (Peacock Original)*
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Mark of a Serial Killer, Seasons 1-2
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)*
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Aug. 3
America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Divine Divas, 2017
Jexi, 2019
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
ScreenShare, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)*
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Aug. 4
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Hart to Heart, Season 2, New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
NFL Hall of Fame Game – Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Las Vegas Raiders
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The Resort, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)*
PGA TOUR: Wyndham Championship – Round 1
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Aug. 5
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
IndyCar: Practice 1 – Nashville*
Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
They/Them, 2022 (Peacock Original Film)*
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)*
PGA TOUR: Wyndham Championship – Round 2
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Aug. 6 - Aug. 10
Aug. 6
AIG Women's Open
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Ayman, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Breeders' Cup Challenge Series – Whitney
IMSA: Road America – Qualifying
IndyCar: Qualifying – Nashville
IndyCar: Practice 2 – Nashville
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Premier League – Bournemouth v. Aston Villa*
Premier League – Everton v. Chelsea*
Premier League – Leeds United v. Wolves*
Premier League – Newcastle v. Nottingham Forest*
Premier League – Tottenham v. Southampton*
World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)*
PGA TOUR: Wyndham Championship – Round 3
Aug. 7
AIG Women's Open
IMSA: Road America – IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge*
IMSA: Road America – Lamborghini Super Trofeo*
IMSA: Road America – Porsche Carrera Cup*
IndyCar: Final Warmup – Nashville*
IndyCar: IndyCar Series #12 Nashville*
IndyCar: Indy Lights – Nashville*
IndyCar: Road America*
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
MLB Sunday Leadoff – Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Premier League – Leicester City v. Brentford*
Premier League – Man United v. Brighton*
Premier League – West Ham v. Man City*
PGA TOUR: Wyndham Championship – Final Round
Aug. 8
Below Deck, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Who Do You Think You Are, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Aug. 9
American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Aug. 10
America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Diamond League – Monaco
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Tormenta de Amor, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Aug. 11 - Aug. 15
Aug. 11
America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Becket, 1964
The Bradshaw Bunch, Season 2
George Carlin: Life is Worth Losing, 2008
Hart to Heart, Season 2, New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Mr. Peabody & Sherman, 2014*
Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: FedEx St. Jude Championship – Round 1
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Resident Alien, Season 2 Part 2, New Episode (Syfy)
The Resort, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
Trollstopia, Season 7
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Aug. 12
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Season 8
Chrisley Knows Best, Season 9
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Miz & Mrs., Season 3, (USA)
Alyssa Limperis: No Bad Days (Peacock Original)*
PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: FedEx St. Jude Championship – Round 2
Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Aug. 13
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Ayman, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Atlas
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: FedEx St. Jude Championship – Round 3
Premier League – Arsenal v. Leicester City*
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Everton*
Premier League – Brentford v. Man United
Premier League – Brighton v. Newcastle*
Premier League – Man City v. Bournemouth
Premier League – Southampton v. Leeds United*
Premier League – Wolves v. Fulham*
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Aug. 14
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
MLB Sunday Leadoff – San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals*
PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: FedEx St. Jude Championship – Final Round
Aug. 15
Below Deck, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Who Do You Think You Are, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Aug. 16 - Aug. 20
Aug. 16
American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Self/Less, 2015
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Aug. 17
America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The House, 2017*
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
ScreenShare, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
U.S. Amateur Golf – New Jersey*
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Aug. 18
America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 3
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
Resident Alien, Season 2 Part 2, New Episode (Syfy)
The Resort, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*
The Undeclared War, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)*
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
U.S. Amateur Golf*
U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Aug. 19
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
IndyCar – World Wide Technology Raceway*
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
La Vuelta a España – Stage 1*
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: BMW Championship – Round 2
Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
U.S. Amateur Golf – New Jersey*
U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Aug. 20
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Ayman, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
IndyCar – World Wide Technology Raceway*
La Vuelta a España – Stage 2
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: BMW Championship – Round 3
Premier League – Bournemouth v. Arsenal
Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa*
Premier League – Everton v. Nottingham Forest
Premier League – Fulham v. Brentford*
Premier League – Leicester City v. Southampton*
Premier League – Tottenham v. Wolves
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Aug. 21 - Aug. 25
Aug. 21
La Vuelta a España – Stage 3
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: BMW Championship – Final Round
MLB Sunday Leadoff – Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians*
Premier League – Leeds United v. Chelsea*
Premier League – Newcastle v. Man City
Premier League – West Ham v. Brighton
US Gymnastics Championships
Aug. 22
Below Deck, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Aug. 23
American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Vuelta a España – Stage 4*
LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Monterrey
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Aug. 24
America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Vuelta a España – Stage 5*
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Promesas De Campaña, Season 1
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Aug. 25
America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The End is Nye, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)*
Everything I Know About Love, Season 1, Episodes 1-7 (Peacock Original)*
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
La Vuelta a España – Stage 6*
LPGA CP Women's Open – Round 1
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Made In Chelsea, Season 18-22
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: TOUR Championship – Round 1
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1 (Bravo)
Resident Alien, Season 2 Part 2, New Episode (Syfy)
The Resort, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Aug. 26 - Aug. 31
Aug. 26
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Diamond League T&F – Lausanne
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
La Vuelta a España – Stage 7
LPGA CP Women's Open – Round 2
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: TOUR Championship – Round 2
Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Aug. 27
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Ayman, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
HSBC Rugby Sevens World Cup – Los Angeles
IMSA – Michelin GT Challenge at VIR
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
LIGA MX – Chivas vs. UNAM
LPGA CP Women's Open – Round 3
NASCAR Cup Series Race – Daytona
PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: TOUR Championship – Round 3
Premier League – Arsenal v. Fulham
Premier League – Brentford v. Everton
Premier League – Brighton v. Leeds United*
Premier League – Chelsea v. Leicester City*
Premier League – Liverpool v. Bournemouth*
Premier League – Man City v. Crystal Palace*
Premier League – Southampton v. Man United*
U.S. Senior Women's Open – Round 3*
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Aug. 28
IMSA – Michelin GT Challenge at VIR
La Vuelta a España – Stage 9
Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
LPGA CP Women's Open – Final Round
MLB Sunday Leadoff – Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins*
PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: TOUR Championship – Final Round
Premier League – Aston Villa v. West Ham
Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Tottenham
Premier League – Wolves v. Newcastle*
U.S. Senior Women's Open – Final Round*
Aug. 29
Below Deck, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Aug. 30
American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Vuelta a España – Stage 10*
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Murdered by Morning, Season 1-2
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Aug. 31
America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Croods: Family Tree, Season 4
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
La Mujer de Mi Vida, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Premier League – Bournemouth v. Wolves*
Premier League – Arsenal v. Aston Villa*
Premier League – Liverpool v. Newcastle
Premier League – Man City v. Nottingham Forest*
Premier League – West Ham v. Tottenham*
ScreenShare, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*