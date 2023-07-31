Everything Coming to Paramount+ in August 2023

The Paramount+ mountain of content is getting even bigger next month. With summer in full swing, the streamer is set to bring subscribers dozens of new additions, Paramount+ officially unveiling its August 2023 content list.

August will be filled with brand-new arrivals, with both Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback and Mixtape set to premiere, along with the Paramount+ Original Love In Taipei, a romcom based on Abigail Hing Wen's bestselling novel Loveboat, Taipei. Several fan-favorites will also be making a comeback, with two of the most-anticipated titles of the month being Showtime exclusives. In August, The Chi will return for Season 6, with Billions returning for its seventh and final season. The Paramount+ library will also grow with the addition of several blockbuster hits, including Basic Instinct, Boogie Nights, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Other soon-to-stream titles include Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, She's All That, Thelma & Louise, and War of the Worlds.

Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $4.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in August 2023 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).