Everything Coming to Paramount+ in August 2023
Paramount+ will welcome August with dozens of new titles, including the season premieres of Showtime hits Billions and The Chi.
The Paramount+ mountain of content is getting even bigger next month. With summer in full swing, the streamer is set to bring subscribers dozens of new additions, Paramount+ officially unveiling its August 2023 content list.
August will be filled with brand-new arrivals, with both Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback and Mixtape set to premiere, along with the Paramount+ Original Love In Taipei, a romcom based on Abigail Hing Wen's bestselling novel Loveboat, Taipei. Several fan-favorites will also be making a comeback, with two of the most-anticipated titles of the month being Showtime exclusives. In August, The Chi will return for Season 6, with Billions returning for its seventh and final season. The Paramount+ library will also grow with the addition of several blockbuster hits, including Basic Instinct, Boogie Nights, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Other soon-to-stream titles include Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, She's All That, Thelma & Louise, and War of the Worlds.
Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $4.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in August 2023 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).
Aug. 1 - Aug. 9
Aug. 1
Adventureland
Basic Instinct*
Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey*
Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure*
Black Snake Moan
Boogie Nights*
Casino*
Cop Land*
Cousins
Danny Collins*
Dead Again
Dinner For Schmucks
Domestic Disturbance
Double Jeopardy (1999)
Downhill Racer
El Dorado
Explorers*
Fatal Instinct*
Firewalker*
Force Majeure*
French Postcards
Ghost Town
Gone Baby Gone
Hard Rain*
I.Q.*
Indecent Proposal
Jacob's Ladder
Jade*
Jennifer 8
Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
King Kong (1976)
Kinky Boots* (2006)
Last Holiday
Need For Speed*
Neil Young: Heart Of Gold
Nightwatch*
Orange County*
Playing By Heart*
Rat Race (2001)
Regarding Henry*
Rescue Dawn*
Rosemary's Baby*
Rudy
Sahara*
She's All That*
She's Having A Baby*
She's Out of My League
She's the Man
Shooter
Shut In*
Sicario
Snow Day (2000)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
The Bigfoot Trap*
The Color of Money
The Crow*
The Devil Inside*
The Faculty
The Fighter
The Forger*
The Grifters*
The Honeymooners (2005)
The Ladies Man
The Last Airbender*
The Midnight Meat Train*
The Running Man
The Thing Called Love: Director's Cut*
The Truman Show
The Uninvited
The Whale*
Thelma & Louise*
TMNT (2007)
What's Eating Gilbert Grape*
Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
Without a Paddle*v Wolf*
Zodiac*
Aug. 2
Air Disasters (Season 17)
Air Warriors (Season 9-10)
Big Brother (Season 25)*
Butterbean's Cafe (Season 2)
Ollie's Pack (Season 1)
Aug. 4
Secret Celebrity Renovation (Season 3)*
Aug. 9
RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 15)
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race (Season 1-2)
Superfan (Season 1)*
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) (Seasons 4 -5)
Aug. 10 - Aug. 24
Aug. 10
The Challenge: USA (Season 2)*
The Pink Panther (2006)*
Aug. 11
PAW Patrol: Moto Pups
The Challenge: USA (Season 2)
Aug. 15
Sick of Myself*
Aug. 16
Catch Me If You Can*
War of the Worlds (2005)
Aug. 17
Mercy
Aug. 19
Sabotage*
Aug. 23
The First of Us (Season 1)
Bringing Out the Dead
Coneheads
Machete Kills*
Aug. 24
Football Must Go On (Season 1)
Organ Trail
Sports
Aug. 5
NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC
Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Fluminense vs. Palmeiras
BIG3 Basketball
PGA Tour – Wyndham Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)
Aug. 6
PGA Tour – Wyndham Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)
NWSL – OL Reign vs. Portland Thorns FC
Professional Bull Riding – PBR Team Series: Kansas City
Takeya Pickleball Showcase
Aug. 12
3ICE Championship
PGA Tour – FedEx St. Jude Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)
Aug. 13
PGA Tour – FedEx St. Jude Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)
BIG3 Basketball
Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Grêmio vs. Fluminense
Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Flamengo vs. São Paulo
Aug. 16
UEFA Super Cup – Manchester City vs. Sevilla
Aug. 19
BIG3 Basketball
Start of 2023 Serie A Season
NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC
Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – São Paulo vs. Botafogo
PGA Tour – BMW Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)
Aug. 20
PGA Tour – BMW Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)
Professional Bull Riding – PBR Team Series: Nashville
NWSL – Portland Thorns FC vs. North Carolina Courage
Aug. 25
NFL ON CBS (Preseason) – Detroit Lions @ Carolina Panthers
Aug. 26
Serie A – AC Milan vs. Torino
BIG3 Basketball Celebrity Game, All-Star Game & Championship
PGA Tour – TOUR Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)
Aug. 27
PGA Tour – TOUR Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)
Professional Bull Riding – PBR Team Series: Austin
NWSL – Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns FC
Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Botafogo vs. Flamengo
Sports: Throughout August
NWSL competition
Italian Serie A competition
UEFA Champions League QualifiersArgentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition
Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competitionCombate Global competition