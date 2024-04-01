Everything Coming to Paramount+ in April 2024
'Knuckles' and 'Dora' premiere alongside the return of 'Star Trek: Discovery.'
April is here, which means a long roster of new titles will be springing up in the Paramount+ streaming library over the coming weeks. As the streamer made a few final additions last month, it revealed the list of movies, TV shows, and originals that will be arriving to Paramount+ this month.
April will see two popular family franchises adding new titles to their libraries, with both Dora, a new series about Nickelodeon's iconic Dora the Explorer character, and Knuckles, a limited series sees that takes place between the films Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, debuting. On the series front, April will also bring the premiere of CTRL+ALT+DESIRE, a three-part docuseries about one man's online addiction and infatuation and how it resulted in triple homicide, and the return of Star Trek: Discovery for Season 5. For movies, subscribers can get ready for A24's horror hit Talk to Me, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, several Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies, and more. Paramount+ will also stream the CMT Music Awards live from Austin.
Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $4.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in April 2024 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).
April 1
April 1
Jeff Dunham: I'm with Cupid
Arsenal*
B.A.P.S.
Bandslam*
Black Lotus
Blades of Glory
Catch and Release
Chaplin
Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'*
Cloud Atlas
Cold Mountain
Daddy's Home
Deep Impact
Domestic Disturbance*
Drive Me Crazy
Edge Of Darkness
El Dorado
Emma
Empire Records
Face/Off
First Blood
Galaxy Quest*
Get Rich or Die Tryin'
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Hotel for Dogs
I Love You, Man
Identity
Inherent Vice
Jacob's Ladder*
Juice
Just Like Heaven
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Last Night*
Life
Like a Boss
Magnolia
Malcolm X
Max Steel*
Mimic
Muriel's Wedding*
My Baby's Daddy
Nebraska
Nick of Time*
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Rambo: First Blood Part II
Rambo III
Saturday Night Fever
Secret in Their Eyes*
Team America: World Police
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
The Crossing Guard*
The Evening Star*
The Heartbreak Kid
The King of Comedy
The Ring
The Ring Two
The Ring Two (Unrated)
The Score
The Secret Garden
The Station Agent
The Transporter Refueled*
The Uninvited
TMNT
Total Recall
Transformers
Up in Smoke
Vacancy
Varsity Blues
Whip It
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
Wild Card*
Wuthering Heights*
April 3 - April 24
April 3
Bubble Guppies (Season 6)
Bubble Guppies: Bubble Puppy's Fin-tastic Fairy Tale
Bubble Guppies: Guppy Style!
Bubble Guppies: The Puppy and the Ring
CMT Crossroads (Seasons 21-22)
CMT Presents The Judds: Love Is Alive – The Final Concert
April 8
NCISVerse: The First 1,000*
April 10
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out (Seasons 19-20)
April 11
School For Scoundrels*
April 12
Deliver Us from Evil
April 25
The Painter
April 17
Mighty Planes (Seasons 1-4)
RENO 911! (Season 8)
The Last Cowboy (Season 4)
April 24
Air Disasters (Season 9-10)
How Did They Fix That? (Seasons 1-2)
Sports
April 2
Coppa Italia Semifinal – Juventus vs. Lazio
April 3
Coppa Italia Semifinal – Fiorentina vs. Atalanta
April 6
Serie A – Roma vs. Lazio
American Cornhole League – Pennsylvania Ringers vs. Arizona Burn*
New Zealand Sail Grand Prix*
United Soccer League – Louisville City FC vs. Indy Eleven*
April 7
PBR – Professional Bull Riders Sioux Falls*
High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships*
We Need to Talk*
HBCU All-Star Game*
April 8
Masters Live*
April 9
Masters Live*
UEFA Champions League – Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich
UEFA Champions League – Real Madrid vs. Manchester City
April 10
Masters Live*
UEFA Champions League – PSG vs. Barcelona
UEFA Champions League – Atlético Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund
April 11
Masters Live*
UEFA Europa League Quarterfinals Leg 1
UEFA Europa Conference League Quarterfinals Leg 1
April 12
Masters Live*
April 13
Masters Live*
We Need to Talk at The Masters presented by AT&T*
The 2019 Masters: A Sunday Unlike Any Other presented in partnership with Rolex*
The Asia Pacific Amateur Championship: An Invitation to The Masters*
The Masters Third Round Coverage*
April 14
Masters Live*
The Masters Final Round Coverage*
The Latin America Amateur Championship: An Invitation to The Masters*
Jim Nantz Remembers Augusta: The Spanish Inspiration presented in partnership with Rolex*
April 16
AFC Champions League – Al Ain vs. Al Hilal
UEFA Champions League – Barcelona vs. PSG
UEFA Champions League – Borussia Dortmund vs. Atlético Madrid
April 17
UEFA Champions League – Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal
UEFA Champions League – Manchester City vs. Real Madrid
AFC Champions League – Ulsan Hyundai vs. Yokohama F. Marinos
April 18
UEFA Europa League Quarterfinals Leg 2
UEFA Europa League Quarterfinals Leg 2
April 20
NWSL – Washington Spirit vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC*
PGA Tour – RBC Heritage (Third and Final Round Coverage)*
April 21
PGA Tour – RBC Heritage (Third and Final Round Coverage)*
PBR – Professional Bull Riders Tacoma*
April 22
Serie A – AC Milan vs. Inter Milan
April 23
AFC Champions League – Al Hilal vs. Al Ain
Coppa Italia Semifinal – Lazio vs. Juventus
April 24
Coppa Italia Semifinal – Atalanta vs. Fiorentina
AFC Champions League – Yokohama F. Marinos vs. Ulsan Hyundai
April 27
Formula E – Monaco E-Prix*
Sail Grand Prix*
PGA Tour – Zurich Classic of New Orleans (Third and Final Round Coverage)*
April 28
PGA Tour – Zurich Classic of New Orleans (Third and Final Round Coverage)*
Sports: Throughout April
Italian Serie A competition
Scottish Professional Football League competition
UEFA Europa League competition
UEFA Europa Conference League competition
Barclays Women's Super League competition
Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition