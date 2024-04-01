Everything Coming to Paramount+ in April 2024

April is here, which means a long roster of new titles will be springing up in the Paramount+ streaming library over the coming weeks. As the streamer made a few final additions last month, it revealed the list of movies, TV shows, and originals that will be arriving to Paramount+ this month.

April will see two popular family franchises adding new titles to their libraries, with both Dora, a new series about Nickelodeon's iconic Dora the Explorer character, and Knuckles, a limited series sees that takes place between the films Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, debuting. On the series front, April will also bring the premiere of CTRL+ALT+DESIRE, a three-part docuseries about one man's online addiction and infatuation and how it resulted in triple homicide, and the return of Star Trek: Discovery for Season 5. For movies, subscribers can get ready for A24's horror hit Talk to Me, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, several Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies, and more. Paramount+ will also stream the CMT Music Awards live from Austin.

Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $4.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in April 2024 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).