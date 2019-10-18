Another weekend means a new stash of titles headed to Netflix‘s streaming library, and it’s shaping up to be heavy on the new additions. Beginning on Friday and continuing through Sunday, Netflix subscribers will be treated to a total of 16 new additions ready to be added to their list, including 15 new Netflix originals.

Among the TV series, movies, and originals headed your way are a few perfect for Halloween, something that promises to make you laugh, and even a few selections for younger viewers to stay warm and cozy indoors as the temperatures continue to drop.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend

‘Eli’

Netflix is getting the scares started early and gearing up for Halloween with the premiere of their original new horror film Eli.



Set to launch on the streaming giant on Friday, Oct. 18, the Ciarán Foy- directed film follows the Millers, who move into a sterile manor as a last resort to cure their son, Eli, who is ) plagued with an unknown, debilitating illness that requires him to live completely sealed off from the outside world. But as Eli undergoes the process that could cure him, he begins to be tormented by terrifying visions that make him question who he can trust and what is lurking inside the house.



Eli stars Kelly Reilly, Sadie Sink, Lili Taylor, Max Martini, and Charlie Shotwell.

‘Interior Design Masters’

Ten up-and-coming interior designers will compete to win a life-changing contract for one of London’s top hotels in Netflix’s new reality competition Interior Design Masters.



Initially airing on BBC, the competition series find a group of aspiring designers entering the demanding industry of commercial interior design, where they will transform a variety of spaces from dowdy to delightful in an attempt to be crowned the Interior Design Masters 2019 champion.



The competition is hosted by Fearne Cotton, with expert and former editor of Elle Decoration, Michelle Ogundehin, acting as judge. Ogundehin is joined by different guest judges, including Mary Portas, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Sophie Robinson, Matthew Williamson, Abigail Ahern, Naomi Cleaver, Thomasina Miers, and Jade Jagger.



Interior Design Masters will be available for streaming on Friday.

‘Living With Yourself’

Scares aren’t the only things being served up at Netflix this weekend, as the new Netflix original comedy series Living With Yourself is promising plenty of laughs.



Starring Paul Rudd as Miles, the series follows a man struggling in life, who after undergoing a mysterious treatment that promises him the allure of a better life, discovers that he’s been replaced by a new and improved version of himself.



The eight-episode series was created and written by Emmy Award winner Timothy Greenberg and directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris.



Living with Yourself is set to be added to the streaming library on Friday.

‘Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali’

A small Indian town will beam with the boundless curiosity of a toddler in the upcoming Netflix original animated children’s special Mighty Little Bheme: Diwali, a spinoff of the series of the same name.



Hailing from director Rajiv Chilaka and based on the mythological character Bheem from the Indian epic the Mahabharata, the animated series, Netflix’s first Indian preschool animated series, follows ultra-strong, brave and intelligent Mighty Little Bheem as he travels through his hometown, bringing mischief and adventure.



In Diwali, set to be added to the streaming giant on Friday, Bheem will decorate his home, devour sweets, and both merry and mischief while the festival of lights is in full swing!

‘Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2’

The next adventure of fun-loving wild pony Spirit, Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2, is hitting Netflix on Friday.



The series is a spinoff of Spirit Riding Free, the animated Netflix original that is based on the 2002 Oscar-nominated film Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron. It follows wild mustang Spirit, who meets Lucky, a young girl who recently moved to the countryside, and the wild adventures they get into.



The second installment of Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales, which features bite-sized stories, inspiring songs, and big adventures, will see the fun continuing for Lucky and her friends in an action-packed season.

What Else Is Being Added This Weekend?

Netflix is really buying up the streaming library this weekend. Along with the five titles above, the streamer will be stocking an additional 11 titles in the library.



Avail. 10/18/19:

The Yard (Avlu) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Baby: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The House of Flowers: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Laundromat – NETFLIX FILM

MeatEater: Season 8 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Seventeen – NETFLIX FILM

Tell Me Who I Am – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Toon: Seasons 1-2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Unnatural Selection – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Upstarts – NETFLIX FILM



Avail. 10/19/19:

Men in Black

What Else Is Being Added This Week?

Giving subscribers even more reason to keep warm inside, Netflix made several more additions during the week.



Avail. 10/15/19:

Dark Crimes



Avail. 10/16/19:

Ghosts of Sugar Land – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sinister 2



Avail. 10/17/19:

The Karate Kid

THE UNLISTED – NETFLIX FAMILY