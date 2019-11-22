With the work week drawing to a close and the weekend fast approaching, Netflix has binge-watchers covered with the newest round of additions slated to be added on November 22, 23, and 24. This weekend, the popular streaming service will be adding a total of 13 new titles, including 10 original series and films, with enough options to satiate everyone’s genre cravings.

Among the new additions is one documentary offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at one top country singer’s catalogue of music, a holiday-themed baking competition, and several titles perfect for Netflix’s youngest watchers.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

‘Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings’

Netflix is taking subscribers behind the scenes of Dolly Parton’s most famous songs with the Friday, Nov. 22 debut of Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings.

An anthology series that explores the stories, memories, and inspirations behind her most beloved songs, Heartstrings will include episodes inspired by the songs “Two Doors Down,” “If I Had Wings,” “J.J. Sneed,” “These Old Bones,” “Down From Dover,” “Sugar Hill,” “Cracker Jack” and “Jolene.”

Produced by Parton’s Dixie Pixie Productions with Warner Bros and marking the singer’s latest business with the streamer, the series will also feature a number of actors, including Julianne Hough, Ginnifer Goodwin, Kathleen Turner, Sarah Shahi, Delta Burke, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

‘The Dragon Prince: Season 3’

Rayla, Callum, and Ezran’s adventure to Xadia while protecting the newly-hatched Dragon Prince, Zym will face complications when The Dragon Prince Season 3 debuts on Friday.

The series tells the story of two human princes and the elven assassin who was sent to kill them who join forces in an effort to put an end to the battle threatening to destroy both of their worlds following the introduction of a seventh kind of magic – Dark Magic.

Season 3 will find As Callum and Rayla cross into the magical realm of Xadi as Ezran returns to Katolis as king and faces pressure from all sides.

‘High Seas: Season 2’

Netflix is boarding the ship for High Seas Season 2 on Friday.

Created by Ramón Campos and Gema R. Neira, the series is set following the death of Eva and Carolina Villanueva’s father, which prompts them to set sail aboard a luxury cruise ship from Spain to Brazil in the 1940s. During their journey, however, they find themselves investigating following a series of mysterious deaths.

Season 2 will see new characters being welcomed aboard as they become involved in new disturbing situations and mysteries as secrets add to the suspense within the ship.

Along with returning actors Jon Kortajarena, Ivana Baquero and Alejandra Onieva, Season 2 will also feature several new actors to the series, including Claudia Traisac as Casandra, Antonio Reyes playing Erich, Chiqui Delgado in the role of Teresa, and Pepe Barroso as Julian.

‘Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2’

Home-bakers will go head-to-head and compete for the coveted Golden Bakers Cap and a $10,000 prize in the holiday edition of Nailed It!

Nailed It! Holiday! Season 2 will see the same hot mess but with more jingle and Christmas cheer as home-bakers with a track record of creating hilarious fails in the kitchen take a shot at recreating edible holiday masterpieces, oftentimes ending with terrible, but laughable, results.

Nailed It! Holiday! will be available for streaming on Friday.

‘Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 8’

Poppy, Branch and all of Troll Village are returning for another season of the animated series Trolls: The Beat Goes On!

The Netflix original children’s series, now entering its fifth season, picks up where the film Trolls left off, with the trolls of Troll Village keeping the party going in their forest home. In the new season, the trolls will embark on brand new radical adventures.

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 8 will be available for streaming on Friday.

What Else Is Being Added This Weekend?

In addition to the titles listed above, Netflix will be rolling out eight more titles throughout the weekend.

Avail. 11/22/19:

Dino Girl Gauko – NETFLIX FAMILY

Meet the Adebanjos: Seasons 1-3

Mon frère – NETFLIX FILM

Narcoworld: Dope Stories – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nobody’s Looking – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Singapore Social – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 11/23/19:

End of Watch

Avail. 11/24/19:

Shot Caller

What’s Leaving?

Unfortunately, the slate of new additions does come at a cost. As new titles are added to the stream in library, two titles will be making their exit, meaning that subscribers should get their last stream in before they’re gone for good.

Leaving 11/22/19:

Nikita: Season 1-4

Leaving 11/23/19:

The Red Road: Season 1-2

What Was Added This Week?

Proving November to be a strong month for content additions, the titles set to be added this weekend join a handful of others stocked in the streaming library throughout the week.

Avail. 11/19/19:

Iliza: Unveiled – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

No hay tiempo para la verguenza – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 11/20/19:

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Dream/Killer

Lorena, la de pies ligeros – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 11/21/19:

The Knight Before Christmas – NETFLIX FILM

Mortel – NETFLIX ORIGINAL