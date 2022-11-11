Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (November 11)

A new weekend means a new round of additions headed to the Netflix streaming library, and this weekend, the streamer is set to roll out nine new additions. The roster of new titles will begin arriving on Friday and includes seven new and returning Netflix original series, films, and documentaries, including everything from Season 2 of Down to Earth with Zac Efron to a new true crime title, Capturing the Killer Nurse. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Capturing the Killer Nurse' A new addition arrives in Netflix's true crime library this weekend. On Friday, Nov. 11, the streamer premieres Capturing the Killer Nurse. Based on The Good Nurse, the best-selling book written by Charles Graeber and dramatized in a Netflix feature film starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, the documentary delves into the investigation of Charles Cullen, an experienced registered nurse who was trusted and beloved by his colleagues at Somerset Medical Center in New Jersey who ended up being one of the most prolific serial killers. Cullen killed hundreds across multiple medical facilities in the Northeast.

'Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Season 2: Down Under' Zac Efron is ready to take subscribers across the globe. On Friday, the actor's Netflix series Down to Earth with Zac Efron returns for its second outing. Originally debuting in July 2020, the series sees the actor and wellness expert Darin Olien travel in search of healthy, sustainable ways to live and "investigate the ways people are taking action toward a sustainable future." In Season 2, the pair heads to Australia.

'Is That Black Enough for You?!?' Netflix is enlisting the help of culture critic and historian Elvis Mitchell to trace the evolution and revolution of Black cinema. Debuting Friday, Is That Black Enough for You?!? "examines the craft and power of cinema from a perspective often overlooked: the African American contribution to films released from the landmark era of the 70s" and offers a "deep dive into the impact that point of view had on movies, as well as popular culture, and serves as a love letter to film, posing questions that have never been asked, let alone answered."

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 11/11/22

Ancient Apocalypse – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Don't Leave – NETFLIX FILM

Goosebumps

Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2

Monica, O My Darling – NETFLIX FILM

My Father's Dragon – NETFLIX FILM

What's leaving this weekend? Netflix will bid farewell to multiple titles this weekend. On Friday, the movie If Anything Happens I Love You will exit. It will be followed by the departure of Scary Movie 5 on Sunday, with several more titles scheduled to exit in the coming days. Leaving 11/14/22

America's Next Top Model: Seasons 21-22

Survivor: Season 16: Micronesia

Survivor: Season 37: David vs. Goliath Leaving 11/15/22

Suffragette

The Green Inferno Leaving 11/18/22

Donald Glover: Weirdo

Goosebumps: Seasons 1-4

Goosebumps: Specials