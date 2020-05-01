Netflix is promising hours of bingeing thanks to new additions to its streaming library this weekend. Beginning on Friday and continuing throughout the weekend, the streamer will add a total of 41 new titles to its content catalogue as it kicks off the start of May. Of the new additions, nine will be Netflix original series and films. The new additions mark the first to be made at the streamer for the new month. Of course, Netflix isn’t alone in the fresh catalogue of content, as both Disney+ and Hulu will be stocking their streaming libraries full of new additions on May 1, with titles continuing to be added throughout the month. The list of those titles can be found by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy' On Friday, May 1, Netflix is stocking a new spinoff of its popular animated children series Go! Go! Cory Carson. Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy will find the Carson kids winning a talent show with a dance that Cory created, but when "The Chrissy" catches on, his sister gets all of the attention. The new series is the latest addition to Go! Cory Carson!. Executive produced by Alex Woo, Stanley Moore, and Tone Thyne, the series first debuted on the streamer in January of this year and follows kid car Cory Carson and his winding adventures in Bumperson Hills. The series is voiced by Alan C. Lim, Paul Killam, and Maisie Benson.

'The Half Of It' Netflix is doubling down on its slate of romcoms. On Friday, Alice Wu's The Half of It debuts. The film stars Leah Lewis as Ellie Chu, a shy, straight-A student who makes money writing English papers for her classmates. Things get complicated, however, when she strikes up an unlikely friendship with jock Paul after she reluctantly agrees to help him compose love letters for Aster, only to discover that she is falling for the same girl. The coming-of-age store is written and directed by Wu. Along with Lewis, The Half of It stars Daniel Diemer, Alexxis Lemire, and Collin Chou.

'Hollywood' Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's highly-anticipated limited series Hollywood is finally making its way to the streaming platform on Friday, May 1. Set in post-World War II Hollywood, the series follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers as they attempt to make it big in Tinsletown regardless of the cost. Described by the streamer as "provocative and incisive," Hollywood exposes and examines decades-old power dynamics and what Hollywood would look like if they had been dismantled. The series stars David Corenswet as Jack, Darren Criss as Raymond, Jeremy Pope as Archie, Laura Harrier as Camille, Samara Weaving as Claire, Dylan McDermott as Ernie, Holland Taylor as Ellen Kincaid, Patti LuPone as Avis, Jim Parsons as Henry Willson, Jake Picking as Rock Hudson, Joe Mantello as Dick, and Maude Apatow as Henrietta.

'Into the Night' A group of passengers aboard an overnight flight from Brussels will find themselves in a race to survive in the of Netflix's apocalyptic sci-fi drama thriller Into the Night. Slated to debut on the streamer Friday, the series centers on the passengers and crew aboard a plane flying west and attempting to escape into the safety of the dark after a solar event inexplicably starts killing everything in the sun’s path. Created by Jason George and inspired by the Polish science fiction novel The Old Axolotl by Jacek Dukaj, the series stars Jan Bijvoet, Nabil Mallat, Pauline Etienne, Laurent Capelluto, Stéfano Cassetti, Astrid Whettnall, Vincent Londez, Regina Bikkinina, Alba Gaïa Bellugi, Babetida Sadjo, Mehmet Kurulus, and Ksawery Szlenkier.

'Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2' On Friday, Netflix will be stocking the second season of its period drama Medici: The Magnificent. A follow-up to Medici: Masters of Florence, the series takes viewers back to 15th century Florencfe, Italy, where an attempt on Piero de Medici's life forces his son Lorenzo to assume leadership of the family-run bank. Set in the wake of the conspiracy, Season 2 will find Lorenzo driven by vengeance and Giuliano’s son appearing while the Medici fortune hangs in the balance on the eve of war. Created by Frank Spotnitz and Nicholas Meyer, the series stars Game of Thrones' Sean Bean and Teen Wolf's Daniel Sharman. Sharman reprises his role in the second season, though due to a time jump, many of the actors have been replaced. Others starring in the second season include Bradley James, Sarah Parish, Alessandra Mastronardi, Matteo Martari, and several more.

What else is being added this weekend? This weekend is a big one for subscribers, with Netflix stocking dozens of new titles in the streaming library. As the new titles are stocked, a single title, John Carter, will be leaving on Friday, May 1. Avail. 5/1:

All Day and a Night – NETFLIX FILM

Almost Happy – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Get In – NETFLIX FILM

Mrs. Serial Killer – NETFLIX FILM

Reckoning: Season 1 – Exclusively on Netflix

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

Den of Thieves

For Colored Girls

Fun with Dick & Jane

I Am Divine

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the Bear: Season 4

Material

Monthly Girls' Nozaki Kun: Season 1

Sinister

Song of the Sea

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Heartbreak Kid

The Patriot

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban Cowboy

What a Girl Wants

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory Avail. 5/2/20:

Arctic Dogs