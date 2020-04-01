Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend

Netflix is finishing out March with a fully stocked streaming library. Beginning on Friday and continuing throughout the weekend, the streaming giant will add an additional nine new titles for subscribers to view. The new additions do not come at the loss of any others, as no titles are set to exit the platform this weekend.

Among the new titles set to be added, seven of which are Netflix original series and films, is the Season 3 premiere of one beloved crime drama, the debut of the latest addition to the How to Train Your Dragon franchise, and a captivating thriller about survival.

‘Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2’

Netflix is taking fans back into Gotham Garage in Season of Car Masters: Rust to Riches.

Produced by Mak Pictures, with Mark Kadin, Will Ehbrecht, Rob Hammersley, Michael Lutz, John Stokel, and Scott Popjes serving as executive producers, the series centers around Mark Towle and his team at Gotham Garage, who are dedicated to upgrading and trading sweet vintage vehicles, turning $1,000 into $100,000.

Season 2, which will see the team taking on more unique projects, is set to debut on Friday, March 27.

‘The Decline’

A group of survivalists will be caught in a fight for their lives when Netflix’s latest film, The Decline, premieres on Friday.

The Canadian thriller, which is the first Quebec film to be produced as a Netflix original film, follows Antonie, a family man who, as a way to prepare for disasters, attends a training program on survivalism at a self-sufficient retreat. As the group prepares and plans for a variety of disaster scenarios, the catastrophe awaiting them is nothing like what they had anticipated.

Directed by Patrice Laliberté, The Decline stars Guillaume Laurin, Réal Bossé, Marc-André Grondin, Isabelle Giroux, Marilyn Castonguay, Marc Beaupré, Marie-Évelyne Lessard, and Guillaume Cyr.

‘Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon’

Netflix’s slate of content for children is expanding with the debut of Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon.

The latest addition to the How to Train Your Dragon franchise, the series sees the Rescue Riders embarking on the treasure hunt of a lifetime as they race to find a rare golden dragon egg, all while attempting to keep it safe from evil pirates.

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon will be available for streaming on Friday.

‘Ozark: Season 3’

Netflix original crime drama Ozark is returning for its third season on Friday.

The popular Jason Bateman and Laura Linney-starring series, which debuted its first season last August, centers around financial planner Marty Byrde who relocates his family from Chicago to a community in the Ozarks after he finds himself at the mercy of a Mexican drug lord after a money laundering scheme goes wrong.

Season 3 is set six months after the events of Season 2 and finds the casino up and running, but Marty and Wendy are fighting for control of the family’s destiny. Meanwhile, Marty preaches keeping the status quo and Wendy plots for expansion.

‘Uncorked’

One man will endure his father’s disapproval when he sets out to achieve his own dreams in Netflix’s new film Uncorked.

Set to debut on Friday, the film follows a young man who, fueled by his love of win, strives to become a master sommelier while dealing with his father’s expectations that he will take over the family barbecue business.

Directed by Prentice Penny, the film stars Niecy Nash, Mamoudou Athie, Courtney B. Vance, Matt McGorry, Sasha Compere, Gil Ozeri, Kelly Jenrette, Bernard David Jones, and Meera Rohit Kumbhani.

What else is being added this weekend?

Along with the titles mentioned above, Netflix will also be making four other additions to the streaming library, beginning to total number of new titles to nine.

Avail. 3/27/20:

Il processo – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Killing Them Softly

There’s Something in the Water

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day – NETFLIX FAMILY

What was added this week?

All of this weekend’s new additions join nine others that were made throughout the week, meaning that subscribers have plenty of options for their next binge.

Avail. 3/23/20:

Sol Levante – NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 3/25/20:

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Curtiz – NETFLIX FILM

The Occupant (Hogar) – NETFLIX FILM

Signs – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 3/26/20:

7SEEDS: Part 2 – NETFLIX ANIME

Blood Father

Unorthodox – NETFLIX ORIGINAL