Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (January 29)

This weekend marks the final weekend of January, and Netflix is closing out the month by sticking the final titles of January 2021 lineup. This weekend, a total of five new additions are headed to the streaming giant for subscribers to binge. Along with four Netflix original series and films, a licensed title, the 2020 film Fatima, will also be added on Sunday, Jan. 31.

These new additions, which join several others made throughout the week, will lead into the new slate of content headed to the content catalogue beginning Monday, Feb. 1. The streamer dropped its full February 2021 lineup in mid-January, teasing the releases of everything from the streamer's adaptation of Kristin Hanna novel Firefly Lane to To All The Boys: Always And Forever, the final installment in the To All the Boys franchise. The latter of those comes as part of Netflix's move to release a new original movie every week in 2021.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.