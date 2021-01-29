Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (January 29)
This weekend marks the final weekend of January, and Netflix is closing out the month by sticking the final titles of January 2021 lineup. This weekend, a total of five new additions are headed to the streaming giant for subscribers to binge. Along with four Netflix original series and films, a licensed title, the 2020 film Fatima, will also be added on Sunday, Jan. 31.
These new additions, which join several others made throughout the week, will lead into the new slate of content headed to the content catalogue beginning Monday, Feb. 1. The streamer dropped its full February 2021 lineup in mid-January, teasing the releases of everything from the streamer's adaptation of Kristin Hanna novel Firefly Lane to To All The Boys: Always And Forever, the final installment in the To All the Boys franchise. The latter of those comes as part of Netflix's move to release a new original movie every week in 2021.
'Below Zero (Bajocero)'
A police officer will find himself fighting for his life in Netflix's latest thriller, Below Zero. Also titled Bajocero, the film follows Martin, a policeman driving a prison transport van down a lonely road. After the van is brutally attacked in the middle of the night, Martin finds himself not only defending himself from those inside and those outside, but also the icy temperatures. Below Zero stars Javier Gutiérrez.
'The Dig'
The echoes of Britain's past will "resonate in the face of it's uncertain future" in The Dig. A new Netflix original film starring Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes, Lily James, Johnny Flynn, Ben Chaplin, Ken Stott, Archie Barnes and Monica Dolan, and based on John Preston's 2007 novel of the same name, The Dig follows a wealthy woman who, as World War II looms, hired an amateur archaeologist to excavate the burial mounds on her estate, leading to a historic discovery. The film will be available for streaming Friday, Jan. 29.
'Finding 'Ohana'
Netflix will be stocking yet another film Friday with the debut of Finding 'Ohana. From director Jude Weng, the film follows two Brooklyn-raised siblings who, during a summer in rural O'ahu, find themselves on an epic adventure with new friends that leads them to reconnect with their Hawaiian heritage after they discover a journal pointing to a long-lost treasure. The film stars Kea Peahu, Alex Aiono, Lindsay Watson, Owen Vaccaro, with Kelly Hu and Branscombe Richmond, Ke Huy Quan, Brad Kalilimoku, Chris Parnell, Marc Evan Jackson, and Ricky Garcia.
'We Are: The Brooklyn Saints'
Emmy-award winning filmmaker Rudy Valdez's latest docuseries, We Are the Brooklyn Saints, drops in the streaming library. The four-part documentary follows a youth football program in the heart of inner city East NY, Brooklyn. Using intimate verité footage, the series immerses viewers in in the world of Brooklyn Saints football and their community, chronicling the personal stories of the young athletes, as well as the support system of coaches and parents rallying behind them.
What's leaving this weekend?
Leaving 1/29/20:
Swiss Army Man (2016)
Leaving 1/30/20:
The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)
Leaving 1/31/20:
A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)
Braxton Family Values: Seasons 1-2
Death at a Funeral (2010)
Employee of the Month (2006)
For Colored Girls (2010)
Malicious (2018)
Mr. Deeds (2002)
Pineapple Express (2008)
Avail. 1/26/20:
Go Dog Go – NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 1/27/20:
Accomplice
Penguin Bloom – NETFLIX FILM