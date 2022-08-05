Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (August 5)

Netflix is giving subscribers plenty of reasons to keep cool indoors during the first weekend of August. After kicking off the month with dozens of new additions this week, the streamer is continuing to check titles off of its August 2022 content list, with eight new arrivals headed to the streaming library this weekend. Of the new additions, which include Riverdale Season 6, five are Netflix original series and films, including one can't-miss title that subscribers eagerly awaiting: The Sandman. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Carter' Netflix is kicking off the weekend with the debut of Carter, its first Korean original movie of the second half of the year. Directed by Jung Byung-gil, the film stars Joo Won as Agent Carter, a man who wakes up two months into a deadly pandemic originating from the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas that has devastated the U.S. and North Korea. Now missing his memories, Carter finds himself embarking on a dangerous hostage rescue mission, his actions directed by a mysterious voice from a device in his ear. Carter is scheduled to premiere on Friday, Aug. 5.

'Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie' Raphael, Michelangelo, Leonardo, and Donatello are crashing Netflix on Friday with the premiere of Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie. Marking the latest installment in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles library, the film sees the beloved Ninja Turtles putting their powers to the ultimate test when creatures from another universe look to unleash chaos on Earth. The film features a voice cast that includes Brandon Mychal Smith as Michelangelo, Ben Schwartz as Leonardo, Omar Benson Miller as Raphael, and Josh Brener as Donatello.

'The Sandman' Netflix's highly-anticipated series The Sandman arrives on Friday. Based on Neil Gaiman's comic book of the same name, which was co-created with Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg and ran from 1989 to 1996, the series follows Morpheus, the Dream King, and the people and places affected by him as he embarks on a journey across worlds to find what was stolen from him and restore his power. The 10-episode series is described by Netflix as a "rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama, and legend are seamlessly interwoven." The adaptation stars Tom Sturridge as Dream, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer and Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, as well as Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, Mason Alexander Park as Desire, and Donna Preston as Despair.

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 8/5/22

Darlings – NETFLIX FILM

The Informer

Skyfall Avail. 8/6/22

Reclaim – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 8/7/22

Riverdale: Season 6

What's leaving this weekend? Netflix subscribers will be bidding farewell to two titles this weekend. After Screwball exits on Friday, it will be followed by the departure of We Summon the Darkness on Sunday, with even more exits scheduled throughout the rest of August. Leaving 8/9/22

Demonic

The Saint Leaving 8/10/22

Mr. Peabody & Sherman Leaving 8/15/22

Endless Love

Selfless