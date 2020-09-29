Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (September 28)

Netflix is saying goodbye to September and hello to October with a fresh slate of content headed to the streaming library this week. As the countdown ticks on the month and subscribers prepare to tune into everything spooky for October, the streaming giant is freshening up its content offerings with a total of 59 new titles, which are set to begin being added on Monday. The new additions, 17 of which are Netflix originals, will join a lengthy list of titles set to be added throughout October. Undoubtedly the spookiest season of the year, the streamer has unveiled a "Netflix and Chills" viewing list, which contains all of the must-watch spooky thrills on the streamer, many of which are set to be added throughout the month. Among the most-anticipated is the second season of the streamer's critically acclaimed horror anthology, Haunting, with The Haunting of Bly Manor slated to debut in early October. October will also see the premiere of Volume 2 of Unsolved Mysteries. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Whose Vote Counts, Explained' With the 2020 presidential election just over a month away, Netflix giving subscribers an up close look at the voting process, and untangling all of their looming questions and fears. Whose Vote Counts, Explained, is a new docuseries that seeks to untangle lingering fears about the voting process being rigged — by powerful donors and corporations, gerrymandering, the Electoral College, voter suppression, fraud at the ballot box, and the ways votes are counted. The series will be available for streaming on Monday, Sept. 28.

'Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia' This week, Netflix is making sure there are plenty of laughs by dropping an all-new comedy special. On Tuesday, Sept. 29, the streaming will drop Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia, an hour-long special that will see Buteau "letting loose with a goblet of frosé in hand" as she delves into parenthood, cultural difference, and the overlooked value of short men.

'American Murder: The Family Next Door' On Wednesday, Sept. 30, Netflix is adding a new titles to its true crime library with Amercian Murder: The Family Next Door, an all-new documentary about the Watts family murders. In 2018, 34-year-old Shanann Watts and her two young daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste, went missing in Frederick, Colorado in a disappearance that captured headlines worldwide. Watts' husband, Chris Watts, later pleaded guilty to their murders. This Netflix documentary, described as "the first film to give a voice to the victims," finds , director Jenny Popplewell piecing pieces together an immersive and truthful examination of a police investigation and a disintegrating marriage.

'A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween' Cory Carson is getting in on the Halloween fun when Netflix stocks a new spinoff of its popular animated children series Go! Go! Cory Carson on Friday, Oct. 2. A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween finds Cory and Freddie hunting down the prized king-sized candy bars, though they are left wondering if all of the yummy treats are worth the trek to the spooky side of town. The new series is the latest addition to Go! Cory Carson!. Executive produced by Alex Woo, Stanley Moore, and Tone Thyne, the series first debuted on the streamer in January of this year and follows kid car Cory Carson and his winding adventures in Bumperson Hills. The series is voiced by Alan C. Lim, Paul Killam and Maisie Benson.

'Song Exploder' Netflix is bringing the acclaimed podcast Song Exploder to the small screen with the debut of its new docuseries of the same name. From host Hrishikesh Hirway and Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville the series explores how some of the world's greatest musicians they brought one of their songs to life. With each episode featuring a different artist – Alicia Keys, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Ty Dolla Sign among them – Song Exploder features in-depth interviews, archival footage, and raw recordings. The series will be available for streaming on Friday.

What else is being added this week? Avail. 9/29/20:

Welcome to Sudden Death Avail. 9/30/20:

Wentworth: Season 8 Avail. 10/1/20:

Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Pasal Kau / All Because of You – NETFLIX FILM

The Worst Witch: Season 4 – NETFLIX FAMILY

A.M.I.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Along Came a Spider

Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2

Basic Instinct

Black '47

Cape Fear

Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Employee of the Month

Enemy at the Gates

Evil: Season 1

Familiar Wife: Season 1

Fargo

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate

Free State of Jones

Ghost Rider

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Gran Torino

Her

House of 1,000 Corpses

Human Nature

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

I'm Leaving Now

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Parkers: Seasons 1-5

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire

The Prince & Me

Poseidon (2006)

The Outpost

Stranger than Fiction

Superman Returns

Sword Art Online: Alicization

Troy

The Unicorn: Season 1

WarGames

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Yogi Bear

You Cannot Hide: Season 1 Avail. 10/2/20:

Ahí te encargo / You’ve Got This – NETFLIX FILM

The Binding – NETFLIX FILM

Dick Johnson Is Dead – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Emily in Paris – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Òlòtūré – NETFLIX FILM

Serious Men – NETFLIX FILM

Vampires vs. the Bronx – NETFLIX FILM