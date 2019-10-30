Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week

Big things are coming to Netflix this week! As the world says goodbye to October and hello to November, the streaming giant will be busy at work making sure its library is stocked full. This week, a total of 51 new titles, including brand new TV series, movies, and Netflix Originals.

While October was the month for all things Halloween, November will kick start the celebration of another holiday, as the streamer will be making its first holiday addition on Nov. 1, with dozens more to follow throughout the month. For those not yet ready to get into the holiday cheer, the streamer is making sure that there are plenty of other options, including the return of a few fan-favorite series this week.

Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week! Looking for something on the scarier side? Check out all of the holiday titles set to be added to the streaming library in November by clicking here.

‘A 3 Minute Hug’

On Monday, Oct. 28, Netflix will capture the brief reunion of families separated by the U.S.-Mexico border in the Everardo González-directed original A 3 Minute Hug.

Taking place on May 12, 2018 when the border between El Paso, Texas, and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico was temporarily opened, the documentary captures the several-minutes in time that families reunited before authorities announced “Times up.”

“On May 12, 2018, the border between El Paso, Texas, and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, was opened temporarily for a breathlessly awaited reunion. On a barren embankment along the Rio Bravo, family members who had been denied asylum, deported, or separated for more than 10 years were allowed to meet at the border for a precious few minutes,” the streamer said of the documentary, Rolling Stone reports. “Organized by the Border Network for Human Rights, the Hugs Not Walls reunification event gave over 300 separated families the opportunity to connect — to embrace, kiss, and lovingly admonish each other as only families can.”

‘Little Miss Sumo’

Come Monday, a female sumo wrestler will fight against tradition to earn her place in the ring.

Little Miss Sumo, a Netflix original documentary, follows young female sumo prodigy Hiyori. After being banned from competing professionally, Hiyori embarks on a journey to challenge the ancient sport’s rules and traditions that would force her to retire at the age of 21, tacking issues both inside and outside the ring ring in an attempt to help change Japan’s national sport forever.

‘Aresnio Hall: Smart & Classy’

Actor, talk show host, producer, and comedy legend Arsenio Hall will make his Netflix comedy special debut when Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy premieres on Tuesday.

The special will see Hall touch on subjects such as performing stand-up in the current political climate, the Coming to America sequel, winning Celebrity Apprentice, his favorite drug, and more!

Hall is known for hosting The Arsenio Hall Show from 1989-1994. The talk show was briefly revived for a single season in 2013-2014.

‘Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine’

On Wednesday, Netflix will ask its subscribers to embark on a flavorful journey through China’s Yunnan province in Flavorful Origins: Yunman Cuisine.

Following on the footsteps of Season 1, which explored Chaoshan cuisine, Yunnan Cuisine will explore the distinct flavors of China’s Yunnan province and dive into ingredients that shape its rich culinary tradition.

Although Netflix has not released a trailer for the series’ first season prior to its February release, Eater said that “in terms of its format and scope, there’s nothing else in the Netflix catalog quite like it. If you’re a fan of docuseries like Ugly Delicious or Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, there’s a good chance you will find something that piques your interest in this exploration of regional Chinese cuisine.”

‘Kengan Ashura: Part ll’

Thursday may be the day for all things spooky, but it is also the day for all things anime. As the streaming giant finishes adding new scary titles to celebrate the season, it will also be stocking its newest anime addition, Kengan Ashura: Part II.

Originally created by Yabako Sandrovich, with illustrations provided by Daromeon, for Shogakukan’s Ura Sunday Comics in 2012, manga came to an end in 2018 before being adapted into a CG animated anime series, ComicBook.com reports. The first part of the series, 12 episodes, was released earlier this year, with Part II set to encompass episodes 13-24.

The series is centered on Kengan or gladiator fighting, a practice that has existed in Japan since the Edo periods. Part II will see the Annihilation Tournament raging on.

‘Holiday in the Wild’

Netflix will say goodbye to October and hello to November on Friday, which will see the first debut Holiday in the Wild, the first title to premiere from its holiday line-up.

The film stars Kristin Davis as Manhattanite Kate Conrad, who, after her son leaves for college, has her life even further turned upside down when her husband decides to leave her just as they were to celebrate their ‘second honeymoon’ on an African safari. Unwilling to abandon the trip, Kate goes at it alone, helping her pilot, Derek Holliston (Rob Lowe), rescue an orphaned baby elephant which causes Kate to extend her trip through Christmastime as they nurse back it to health. She soon finds that her love for the new surroundings just might extend to the man who shared her journey.

What Else Is Being Added This Week?

Along with the titles above, dozens of more will be added throughout the week.

Avail. 10/28/19:

Shine On with Reese: Season 1

Avail. 10/31/19:

Nowhere Man – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Raging Bull

Avail. 11/1/19:

American Son – NETFLIX TELEVISION EVENT

Atypical: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Drive – NETFLIX FILMFire in Paradise – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Hache – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hello Ninja – NETFLIX FAMILY

Holiday in the Wild – NETFLIX FILM

The King – NETFLIX FILM

The Man Without Gravity – NETFLIX FILM

Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

True: Grabbleapple Harvest – NETFLIX FAMILY

We Are the Wave – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Apache Warrior

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts: Season 1

Billy on the Street

Christmas Break-In

Christmas in the Heartlands

Christmas Survival

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Grease

Holly Star

How to Be a Latin Lover

Love Jones

Mars: Season 2

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans: Seasons 1-2

Paid in Full

Rosemary’s Baby

Rounders

Santa Girl

Sling Blade

Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World

Step Brothers

The Christmas Candle

The Deep: Season 3

The Game

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Up North

Wild Child

Zombieland

What’s Leaving?

Unfortunately, all of the new additions means that a few titles will sadly be leaving the streaming giant.

Leaving 10/29/19:

The Fall: Series 1

The Imitation Game

Leaving 11/01/19:

42

300

A Dog’s Life

As Good as It Gets

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Chasing Liberty

Gran Torino

Groundhog Day

Little Women

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade

Road House

Romeo Is Bleeding

Scary Movie 2

Scream

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden

Sex and the City: The Movie

Stardust

Stitches

Taking Lives

The American

The Bank Job

The Bishop’s Wife

The House Bunny

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Sixth Sense